The next mainline Zelda game could be inspired by Koei Tecmo's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

The Legend of Zelda producer, Eiji Aonuma, has teased the next Zelda game, saying he's gained inspiration from Koei Tecmo's spin-off entry

"The inspiration we've gained from collaborating with Koei Tecmo like this may be reflected in the next Zelda we create," Aonuma says

The Legend of Zelda producer, Eiji Aonuma, has suggested that the next entry in the long-running series will be inspired by Koei Tecmo's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

Speaking in an interview with Japanese publication 4Gamer (via VGC), Aonuma teased the next Zelda game and said that his team has gained inspiration from Koei Tecmo's Nintendo Switch 2 spin-off title.

"Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the first Zelda title on Nintendo Switch 2," Aonuma said. "To be honest, we wanted to be the ones to release the ‘first’ one ourselves (laughs).

"Still, the inspiration we've gained from collaborating with Koei Tecmo like this may be reflected in the next Zelda we create. As you play Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, we hope you’ll imagine those possibilities and look forward to our Zelda."

Age of Imprisonment is the third game in the Hyrule Warriors series, and depicts the events that lead up to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The previous game, Age of Calamity, also does the same by telling the story of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's history as a prequel.

Nintendo hasn't announced the third game in its new Zelda series, but I'm curious to see if Aonuma will use Age of Imprisonment's blend of action mechanics as inspiration for the next entry.

In TechRadar Gaming's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment review, hardware editor Rhys Wood called the game "a huge improvement over Age of Calamity", offering "more characters with interesting move sets, decent performance, and a story that doesn't relegate itself to being a meaningless 'what if' scenario."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.