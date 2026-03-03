Nintendo Indie World live build-up: key details ahead of the Switch and Switch 2 game showcase

The next Nintendo Indie World Showcase takes place today and is set to offer around 15 minutes of news and announcements relating to upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 indie games.

As the name would suggest, this is a showcase focused on third-party titles by smaller teams, so you're not going to see the reveal of a new Super Mario game or the like here.

Still, if you're a Nintendo fan, these kinds of events are always worth watching as they offer a fantastic way to find new games that you might want to play. Some big titles like Hollow Knight: Silksong have appeared in previous Indie World streams, plus smaller favorites such as Ball x Pit and Content Warning.

Live coverage by Live coverage by Dashiell Wood Gaming Editor As TechRadar's Gaming Editor, it's my job to stay on top of upcoming video game releases. I've covered countless Nintendo events live, ranging all the way from the Switch 2 reveal to Directs, Partner Directs, and Indie World Showcases like this. I'm also a dedicated Switch and Switch 2 player, having spent a combined total of more than a thousand hours playing on the two systems.

When is the March 2026 Nintendo Indie World?

The next Indie World showcase takes place today, March 3, 2026, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT / 2PM GMT.

Nintendo has confirmed that it will last for roughly 15 minutes.

Where to watch Nintendo Indie World

As with past live stream events, you can watch the Indie World showcase via the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel.