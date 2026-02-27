Everything announced at Pokémon Presents February 2026: Pokémon Winds and Waves officially revealed

The latest Pokémon Presents showcase has now wrapped up, and it was a pretty bumper showing as far as announcements go. We of course got the usual roundup of mobile game updates, but crucially, we now have official confirmation of the tenth generation games: Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves!

The new games are set to launch sometime in 2027, and look like they're going to be Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives, so no old hardware holding them back, hopefully.

In addition to all that, we got further updates for Pokémon Pokopia (set to launch on March 5), and a tentative launch window for Pokémon Champions and Pokémon XD: Gales of Darkness's Nintendo Switch Online release. Check out everything that was announced in our list below.

Pokémon Presents February 2026: everything announced

Pokemon Red and Blue Version Game Music Collection can be played on the small player inspired by the Game Boy

Pokémon World Championship 2026 inaugural Pokemon XP event for fans from August 28 - August 30

Pokemon Trading Card Game - new cards coming in 2026

New Pokemon Go tour event beginning tomorrow

Pokemon Masters EX 6.5 Year Celebration players can login and claim an anniversary reward

Pokemon Cafe Remix gets a new update teaser for Switch 2?

Pokemon Sleep - Mew Missions starting soon

Pokemon Unite - three legendary bird Pokemon, Zapdos, Moltres, and Atricuno, and more Pokemon are coming to the game

Pokemon TGC Pocket - new cards can be obtained with the themed Paldean Wonders booster pack, available now

Pokemon XD Gale of Darkness, GameCube Nintendo Classics edition coming exclusively to Switch 2 Online

Pokemon Fire Red and LeafGreen GameBoy editions - Available today on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 today - compatibility coming to Pokemon Home soon

Pokemon Champions gets a release date, launches April 2026 on Switch, mobile version this year

Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Dimension DLC - new reel showing new Mega Evolution Pokemon - Players can claim a reward and encounter Mega Garchomp

Pokemon Pokopia - the DJ Rotom Pokemon can play certain Pokemon tracks in the game + Greedent who will teach players to cook dishes for Pokemon who have different tastes and benefits

Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves developed by Game Freak announced! Launching in 2027. Three new starter Pokemon - Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua

