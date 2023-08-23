The best story games 2023 - video game stories that are unforgettable

The best story games weave tales that leap out of the screen and into our imaginations, offering emotional highs and lows that often leave a lasting impression. Though many of these entries will feature among the best RPGs out there, others might be drawn from the very best FPS games. However, no matter what kind of game you find on this list, or what genre they fall into, all of them have one thing in common: dedication to top-tier storytelling.

Here you'll find games with finely honed storylines, along with deliberate pacing that keeps you on the edge of your seat. You'll also find well-developed characters who change and grow as the story matures, their inner lives shifting to reflect their changing circumstances.

The best video game stories take full advantage of the interactivity of games, using player action to build a sense of immersion and investment that you can't get anywhere else. At TechRadar Gaming, we know video game storytelling and we know it well. We've invested thousands of hours into the best story games of all kinds, all in an effort to determine exactly which have the best stories. Between writing, worldbuilding, and character development, we settled on nine of the best story games that rise above the rest - though we'll always update this list with new games we're playing or that come out. Let's begin.

The best story games 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 (Image credit: Larian)

Why we love it Baldur's Gate 3 manages the near-impossible task of being extremely open-ended while also telling a well-constructed and juicy story with oodles of possible variations. No matter what sort of character you play. your protagonist will slot seamlessly into the world.

Platforms available: PC, coming to PS5 (September 6), and Xbox Series X|S (TBC)

Baldur's Gate 3 takes its storytelling seriously, doing much to earn its place on this best story games roundup. Contrary to CRPGs of the past, Baldur's Gate 3 aims to provide a cinematic experience. Every cutscene is expertly voice-acted, with motion capture assisting the voice actors in bringing the game's cast to life. The game also features a narrator whose lavish descriptions help bring the world to life

The game also presents you with a multitude of branching paths, all of which feel just as rewarding and legitimate as the others. Baldur's Gate 3 allows you to craft a tale that's entirely your own, offering you a fantasy playground that, somehow, retains a strong sense of narrative coherency throughout. If you want to know more, check out our Baldur's Gate 3 review.

Final Fantasy 16 (Image credit: Future)

Why we love it Final Fantasy 16 is a broadly linear experience, but Square Enix uses this linearity to sharpen the pacing of the main story to a razor's edge. If Baldur's Gate 3 is a playground, Final Fantasy 16 is a roller coaster, offering you a thrilling ride to a single, final destination.

Platforms available: PS5

Final Fantasy 16 marks a turning point for the franchise, earning a place on our best story games list with aplomb. While every entry in the Final Fantasy series boasts impressive storytelling chops, only Final Fantasy 16 does so with modern cinematic ambitions. Square Enix's newest mainline Final Fantasy is like the dark medieval anime you always wish had existed. The scale of the game is immense in terms of the epic setpiece battles between supernatural monsters, political stakes, and emotional payoff. Everything about the game is big, bold, and impressive.

This very much includes the story, which follows the adolescent and adult years of a young noble from one of Final Fantasy 16's warring states. As he learns and grows, the audience learns and grows with him. Clive Rosfield is both an audience surrogate and a fully fleshed-out character in his own right. Final Fantasy 16 is very much his story, but, once you've seen the world through Clive's eyes, you won't want it any other way. If you're curious, why not give our Final Fantasy 16 review a read?

The Last of Us Part 1 (Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Why we love it The Last of Us Part 1 acts exactly as a remaster should. The improved graphics and mechanics don't come at the expense of the tragic and poignant tale at the game's core. On the contrary, they uplift it, reincarnating the original and giving it a chance to break our hearts all over again.

Platforms available: PS5, PC

The Last of Us Part 1 is, at the time of writing, the definitive way to experience the tense action sequences and melancholy storytelling that immortalized its original predecessor. Besides graphical improvements and the occasional mechanical tweak, the game remains much as it always has been.

Perhaps more than any other title on this list, The Last of Us Part 1 offers impeccable pacing which is reinforced by game mechanics. Frantic combat setpieces are broken up by slow, pensive moments of scavenging, both of which are, in turn, punctuated by cutscenes that masterfully build dramatic tension. Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic tale still teaches us that the most important thing about an apocalypse isn't the disaster itself, but the people living with it. Our The Last of Us Part 1 review showed that even the hardest-hearted members of the TRG squad couldn't help but shed a tear.

Persona 5 Royal (Image credit: Toby Fox)

Why we love it Undertale may have a veneer of comedy, but, scratch the surface and you'll find a tale with aching depth and emotional weight. The game calls RPG tropes into question while exploring fandom, love, relationships, and empathy. For a game about monsters, it is resoundingly and profoundly human.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

No list of the best story games would be complete without Undertale. Though it may look humble and unassuming, this indie darling by composer and game developer Toby Fox weaves an unforgettable story full of drama, wit, and charm. The game follows a young person who falls into the underground, a parallel world populated by strange but lovable monsters.

Over the course of your adventure, you'll meet a memorable cast of characters, brought to life by writing that sparkles and delights. The game also turns RPG convention on its head, encouraging you to befriend monsters rather than harm them. Of course, you can choose violence, but, if you do so, you will invite dark consequences.

BioShock (Image credit: 2K)

Why we love it BioShock may be showing its age a little, but the philosophical headscratchers and political commentary at its heart ring as true today as they ever did. To play BioShock is to confront the consequences of a Libertarian nightmare where ideas of free will and human agency are constantly called into question.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Released back in 2007, Bioshock earns a place on our best story games list through extensive and breathtaking worldbuilding and cunning genre subversion to produce a narrative that's still making waves 16 years later. In BioShock, you play as a young man who finds himself trapped in the underwater city of Rapture. Created by wealthy libertarian ideologue Andrew Ryan, this city is on the brink of collapse, with most of its residents addicted to a gene-altering substance called ADAM.

Fighting and sneaking your way through the city, you'll be forced to grapple with horrors of all kinds, as well as questions about human agency. Most famously, the game gives you the chance to choose between saving or harvesting young, ADAM-infused children known as Little Sisters. By harvesting ADAM, you can access a host of superhuman powers for yourself, making your journey through rapture anything but dull.

Deus Ex (Image credit: Square Enix)

Why we love it Deus Ex is, in many respects, a parent to modern immersive sims. More than that, however, it offers a cyberpunk story that wrestles with difficult questions about globalization, transhumanism, and political ideology. Though over 20 years old Deus Ex is still held by many to be a gold standard in video game storytelling.

Platforms available: PC, MacOS

Released in the year 2000, many of the entries on this best story games list owe a great deal to the innovations made in the original Deus Ex. Originally developed by Ion Storm, this game has you take on the role of JC Denton, an agent of the United Nations Anti-Terrorist Coalition. Like its spiritual successors Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the title addresses themes of transhumanism, having its protagonist augmented with nanomachines, granting him superhuman abilities.

As well as offering a well-paced main storyline, Deus Ex allows the player to tell their own story by completing objectives their own way. Stealth, conversation, and brute force are all tools in your arsenal, to be used whenever and however you see fit. Even the ending, which we won't spoil, offers tremendous scope for player choice, forcing you to put your own moral code on the line as you determine the fate of the world.

The Witcher 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Why we love it The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a modern classic, boasting a dark fantasy tale ambitious in scope and deliberate in its themes and pacing. However, it's gruff protagonist Geralt of Rivia that really steals the show. In him, CDProjekt Red has created a character that is both an audience surrogate and a distinct human being with growth and personality.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

One of the best story games ever made, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter for hire. Despite the dark fantasy setting, The Witcher 3 feels a lot like a detective story. Something of an outsider, Geralt moves from noble courts to cursed woods in search of his surrogate daughter - a powerful warrior in her own right who is undertaking her own quest.

However, this is just the bare bones. On his quest, Geralt will find himself tangling with monsters of all sorts, forced to make tricky decisions with unforeseen consequences. He will even have to confront that most dreaded of forces: politics. The Witcher 3 weaves deftly together large-scale stakes with small-scale emotional moments, presenting a world that is simultaneously vast and grounded.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Why we love it Red Dead Redemption 2 is as immersive as they come. Emulating the glacial pacing of westerns like Deadwood and Django Unchained, Rockstar Games' historical epic rewards patience and tenacity, offering a gripping story that gently unfolds, drawing you into the game's world with deliberate ease.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

The best story game of its kind, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an immersive, story-driven game that presents a detailed and complex portrait of a gang of outlaws as they roam what remains of the Wild West - always hoping to stay one step ahead of the law. There is a deep romance to the title, which simultaneously lionizes the rugged individualism of the cowboy lifestyle while, in the same breath, challenging the notion that such a way of life could ever have existed.

Though Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't tell a particularly original story, the way it spins its yarn of choice is absolutely breathtaking, commanding the player's full attention with well-paced narrative beats and surprising plot twists to keep you on your toes. As you play, you will find that the gang's triumphs and failures begin to feel like your own; a testament to the warmth and empathy that runs through the game's heart.

Mass Effect 2 (Image credit: BioWare)

Why we love it Mass Effect 2 has one of the most memorable and distinctive ensemble casts in video game history. All 12 of the supporting characters have rich backstories, and thanks to the game's penchant for dialogue options, you're able to feel a sense of ownership over your protagonist's relationships with their crew, making for a game story that feels deeply personal.

Platforms available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

The crowning jewel of the Mass Effect saga, Mass Effect 2 brings some much-needed sci-fi drama to our best story games list. Though all three entries in the core saga are fantastic titles in their own right, Mass Effect 2 stands apart, offering both the best standalone experience and the strongest story arc of the three. As you progress through the tale, you'll need to make difficult choices, weighing up challenging moral dilemmas as you negotiate your way through BioWare's epic space opera.

In this third-person RPG, Commander Shepard has to save the galaxy from an ancient threat. No longer backed by the galactic government, they have turned to a dubious terrorist organization for funding and support. Over the course of the game, you'll be gearing up for the "suicide mission", a daring assault on the enemy's base of operations where characters, including your protagonist, can perish, affecting Mass Effect 3's story, should you go on to play it. To this end, you'll need to assemble a crew, upgrade your ship, and prepare for the fight of a lifetime. In the process, your Shepard will forge new relationships, and possibly even fall in love.

Best story games: FAQs

(Image credit: Rockstar)

What game has the best story mode? Very much dependent on a player's individual tastes, any of the games on our best story games list could qualify depending on your taste in genre and storytelling style. If you're a fan of more realistic tales, you're more likely to get a kick out of Red Dead Redemption 2 than the more fanciful Baldur's Gate 3. That being said, sometimes stepping out of your comfort zone can be rewarding, as you may discover a brand-new type of game that you may never have considered before.

What game has the biggest storyline? Baldur's Gate 3 has an immense main story, clocking in at over 70 hours for a complete playthrough. With side quests, you're looking at closer to 100. When it comes to the sheer amount of content on offer, Larian Studios' blockbuster RPG has enough to satisfy even the most ravenous of fans of the best story games. However, especially when you consider side quests that complement a main story, plenty of others in our best story game list could go for that length like The Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

How we made this best story games list

When crafting our list of the best story games, we wanted to offer as diverse a list as possible, showing off the breadth of narrative techniques available across the video game landscape. It was also important to us that older titles be considered, given the strong influence of timeless classics like Deus Ex and Bioshock on modern game writing.

Most crucially, however, we sought to build a list full of titles that immerse players, drawing you into their worlds with evocative writing, dynamic worldbuilding, and distinctive characters. Only games that ticked all three of these boxes were considered for our list and, of those, only the very best made the cut.

What's more, we put our expert knowledge, experience, and critical opinions together when making this list - not to mention the thousands of hours the TehcRadr Gaming team has put into the games on this list too. This means this is a list that you can trust - we know the difference between the best story games and the rest.

Looking for a broader overview of the best titles in gaming? Our lists of the best Xbox Series X games and best PS5 games may be exactly what you're looking for.