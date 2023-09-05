Cyberpunk 2077 free patch 2.0 details confirmed ahead of Phantom Liberty release

CD Projekt Red has unveiled the details of the upcoming free update for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the paid features for the game's new Phantom Liberty DLC.

Phantom Liberty, the RPG's one and only expansion, is set to launch on September 26 and will introduce brand-new story content, characters, side quests, and more.

It's said that the DLC will completely revamp the base game, changing the systems that were implemented at launch into something new and improved, but it was later confirmed that some of those features will be added to Cyberpunk 2077 with a free update as well.

Update 2.0 will be released a few weeks ahead of Phantom Liberty, but what exactly are players paying for and what are they getting for free with patch 2.0? CD Projekt Red has officially revealed the details for those planning on either playing the new base game content or the paid DLC. You can read the full breakdown below.

Update 2.0 - free update

Redesigned skill trees and perks

Revamped cyberware and new capacity system

Vehicle combat and car chases

Combat Al improvements

New police system

Ul and UX improvements

Loot, items, and crafting changes

New radio stations (including Community Radio Station Growl FM)

Phantom Liberty - paid DLC

Dogtown – a dangerous new district

Brand-new storyline and characters

New quests, gigs, boss fights, and more

Vehicle missions and airdrops – endless dynamic events

All-new Relic skill tree and abilities

100+ new items – weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion

Vehicle missile launchers

Level cap increased to 60

Phantom Liberty will cost £25 at launch, and while patch 2.0 will be free, both will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. CD Projekt Red confirmed it would be ditching last generation consoles in favor of current gen when the expansion was announced.

