Cyberpunk 2077 is getting “a lot” of new Phantom Liberty features for free in 2.0 update

Last night (August 22) during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live 2023, a brand new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077’s one and only DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, was revealed. Excitingly, it was also confirmed that many of the features showcased in it are also going to be added to the base game for free in its upcoming 2.0 update - but only for those playing on Xbox Series X|S, PC, or PS5.

The explosive new trailer had plenty to show off - so much, in fact, that it literally had to round everything up in a handy list at the end. If you don’t want to watch it again, I’ll save you the time - fans can look forward to: “A dangerous new district, dozens of new story quests and gigs, vehicle combat and mounted weaponry, revamped police system, combat AI overhaul, endless dynamic events, and missions, redesigned cyberware and perks, all-new Relic skill tree and abilities, increased level cap, 100+ new items - weapons, cyberware, and fashion.”

Speaking on stage with host Geoff Keighley after the trailer was shown, CD Projekt RED gameplay designer Yulia Pryimak said: "I'm really happy to announce that a lot of what we've just seen in the trailer will also be coming to Cyberpunk base game for free for current-gen consoles and PC.”

A news post published on the CD Projekt RED Press Center site has since confirmed that vehicle combat, redesigned skill trees, and the overhauled police system are all coming for free as part of the 2.0 update. However, the Relic skill tree will be exclusive to Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to release on September 26, so there’s now only just over a month to wait for it.