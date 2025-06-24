Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 has been delayed so CD Projekt Red can 'make sure we're happy with it', but it's expected to be the same scope as Update 2.2
The patch has been delayed indefinitely
- Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 has been delayed and won't release on June 26
- CD Projekt Red said that it needs more time to "make sure we're happy with it"
- The studio revealed that the patch will be the same scope as Update 2.2
CD Projekt Red has delayed Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 indefinitely, days ahead of its planned release date.
The announcement comes from an X / Twitter post where the studio confirmed that the game's next major update will no longer arrive on June 26 as it originally intended, because it needs more time to be worked on.
A new release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but CD Projekt Red has revealed that Update 2.3 will be around the same size as Update 2.2.
"We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it - we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can! We appreciate your patience!" CD Projekt Red wrote.
Hey chooms,We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it — we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can!We appreciate your patience! pic.twitter.com/Hx5fEF8wj7June 23, 2025
Update 2.2 was released in December 2024 and was a significant patch that added 100 new customization options to the character creator, the TwinTone function, which lets players scan other cars in Night City to add their color scheme database, and new photo mode options.
The developer also added the CrystalCoat system, which allows players to edit the paint job of their vehicles in the game, among other small details that players could uncover while exploring Night City.
The contents of Update 2.3 haven't been revealed yet, but now that we know that it will be the same scope as 2.2, we can likely expect more than some quality-of-life improvements.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
When the update does arrive, it will also be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, which launched earlier this month alongside the new console.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.