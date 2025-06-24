Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 has been delayed and won't release on June 26

CD Projekt Red said that it needs more time to "make sure we're happy with it"

The studio revealed that the patch will be the same scope as Update 2.2

CD Projekt Red has delayed Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 indefinitely, days ahead of its planned release date.

The announcement comes from an X / Twitter post where the studio confirmed that the game's next major update will no longer arrive on June 26 as it originally intended, because it needs more time to be worked on.

A new release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but CD Projekt Red has revealed that Update 2.3 will be around the same size as Update 2.2.

"We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it - we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can! We appreciate your patience!" CD Projekt Red wrote.

Update 2.2 was released in December 2024 and was a significant patch that added 100 new customization options to the character creator, the TwinTone function, which lets players scan other cars in Night City to add their color scheme database, and new photo mode options.

The developer also added the CrystalCoat system, which allows players to edit the paint job of their vehicles in the game, among other small details that players could uncover while exploring Night City.

The contents of Update 2.3 haven't been revealed yet, but now that we know that it will be the same scope as 2.2, we can likely expect more than some quality-of-life improvements.

When the update does arrive, it will also be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, which launched earlier this month alongside the new console.