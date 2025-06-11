New update for Windows 11 24H2 packing gaming fixes was paused for some PCs

Those devices had a ‘compatibility issue’ meaning they needed a revised update

Microsoft said this tweaked update should be out for all Windows 11 users by now, but some are still reporting that they don’t have the patch

Windows 11’s latest update has arrived, packing important fixes for PC gamers running version 24H2 of the OS, but it’s suffered an unusual technical glitch that’s causing some confusion.

Windows Latest noticed that Microsoft hit the pause button with the rollout of the June update (formally known as KB5060842), at least for some users after it started to be deployed yesterday.

As Microsoft let us know via the Windows message center: “Note: This update is being gradually rolled out to devices running Windows 11, version 24H2 throughout the day. We’ve identified a compatibility issue affecting a limited set of these devices. If your device is affected, you’ll receive a revised update with all the June 2025 security improvements by the end of the day.”

Microsoft didn’t specify what the compatibility problem is, but given the language used in terms of a ‘limited’ amount of devices being affected, the issue is being played down.

However, looking at a couple of Reddit threads – primarily the official announcement of the patch from Jen Gentleman of the Windows engineering team – there are quite a number of confused Windows 11 users wondering where their update is. Also, there are people with multiple PCs indicating that one has received the June patch, but others haven’t.

In theory, at the time of writing, yesterday ended a few hours ago (based on US Pacific Time, as used in Microsoft’s post on the message center) – and so everyone should have the patch by now. (Either the original, or tweaked update to resolve the compatibility wrinkle, which seemingly has a slightly different version number).

However, there are comments on the above Reddit thread along the lines of: “Is it not past midnight now? Still no update yet. What’s going on with this ‘compatibility issue.’”

Analysis: what’s going on – and what’s the big deal anyway?

Microsoft may have slipped with its deadline here. I’d hardly be surprised if this is the case, and it could just be a minor delay. However, what’s a bit more worrying is some scattered reports on Reddit of people ending up with broken operating systems (frozen on green screens or black screens) after applying this June update. There aren’t enough of those complaints to be truly concerned yet, but this is something to keep an eye on.

Could those be folks who accidentally got the update through for a PC vulnerable to the compatibility bug, before Microsoft put the brakes on? Maybe, but that’s just guesswork. Still, if you are getting impatient – and gamers might be in particular – I’d strongly advise against manually installing the June update if it’s not being piped to your PC via Windows Update automatically. Mainly because you may not be receiving it for a good reason, and by forcing the upgrade through, you might encounter a showstopping problem.

Gamers in particular will be keen for KB5060842 because this patch applies some crucial tweaks as mentioned at the outset. That includes the fix for problems with some PC games locking up in Windows 11 24H2 and improvements with stability for Nvidia GPUs (as well as a possible resolution for issues with mouse or keyboard lag). All this was seen in the preview version of this patch last month.

Another new feature introduced with this patch is cross-device resume. This allows you to seamlessly resume working on OneDrive files between your PC and smartphone (and it’s going to evolve into a grander vision of this functionality eventually).

There’s also a bunch of exclusive powers for Copilot+ PCs, including an Ask Copilot option for the Click to Do feature, and a change that has come in from left-field which wasn’t in the preview update in May. This is a limit of 60 days that has been imposed on system restore points, so from now on, restore points that are older than two months will vanish into the ether.

For the uninitiated, system restore is a feature that allows you to take a snapshot of the current configuration of your PC in a working state, so that if some kind of bug wreaks havoc on your device, you can in theory (assuming you can access the desktop) rewind time back to that point. Not that there’s any guarantee it’ll work, mind, but it’s an option that’s worth trying when troubleshooting.

This is a feature that Microsoft hasn’t touched in a long while, so why mess with it in this way now? That’s a good question, and I can’t think of a good answer, really. If I had to guess, maybe system restore just isn’t used so much these days, so it’s being scaled back.