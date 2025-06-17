Windows 11’s June update is failing to install for some people

It’s complicated because Microsoft released an initial update this month – which was paused – and then a revised patch that replaced it

This revised patch is also causing unfortunate bugs according to some reports

Windows 11’s latest update is proving problematic for some folks who can’t even install it, and others are running into trouble with bugs in the patch – or the fact that it doesn’t resolve the issues that it’s supposed to.

We need to rewind a bit here for context, and remember that Microsoft got off to a bad start with Windows 11 24H2’s update for June. The initial patch (codenamed KB5060842) was paused after Microsoft discovered that it was clashing with an anti-cheat tool, meaning games using that system would crash.

To resolve this, Microsoft released a second update (patch KB5063060) that replaced the first patch in Windows Update, but as Windows Latest reports, people are running into installation failures with that upgrade.

Some users are encountering the usual nonsensical and unhelpful error messages (bearing meaningless error codes like ‘0x800f0922’), while others say that the revised update gets stuck downloading and never actually finishes.

This is based on complaints from Microsoft’s Feedback Hub, readers contacting Windows Latest directly, and posts on Reddit like this one, which describes a worrying boot loop (of three to four reboots) before the user got back into Windows 11 to discover the update installation hadn’t worked.

There are people also saying they’ve run into bugs with KB5063060. Those include reports of the taskbar freezing when the PC wakes up from sleep, and issues with external monitors going wrong and Bluetooth devices being forgotten (so you must rediscover them every time Windows 11 is restarted).

There are some more worrying reports of PCs ending up freezing full-stop, so they need to be rebooted. And there are a few complaints (again on Reddit) that even after installing this second patch – which is supposed to work fine with games that use Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) – some games are still problematic.

“I still get the same problem playing Star Citizen," wrote one gamer. "Game freezing randomly and the Windows event log viewer showing the EAC error.”

There are further reports of Fortnite and efootball25 (which used to be PES) still crashing, so it seems that not all the wrinkles have been ironed out.

Analysis: a disappointingly messy rollout for June

Installation failures are a long-running problem with Windows 11 (and Windows 10 for that matter). It’s therefore no surprise that, given the misfire with the initial update, more issues are now cropping up.

As Windows Latest points out, because there were two updates this time round, there may be issues with PCs that already grabbed KB5060842 and are now getting the second KB5063060 update, due to having a game with EAC installed that’s affected by the anti-cheat compatibility bug in the first one.

In such scenarios, it’s possible that Windows 11 trying to overwrite the first patch with the second is causing Windows Update to fall over. Those in this situation should be limited in numbers, though, as Microsoft pulled the first patch quite swiftly (so it didn’t get through to many PCs with games that use EAC, at least in theory anyway).

That’s just speculation, but whichever way you slice it, this has been a messy rollout of an update (well, a pair of updates technically).

What can you do if you’re stuck unable to install the revised June update? One approach is to download the update manually and install it directly, which you can do by grabbing the file from Microsoft's site (the x64 version, as the Arm-based one is for Snapdragon PCs).

That should install successfully, but I’d be rather wary of taking this approach if you’re not a reasonably confident computer user.

Alternatively, you can simply wait until Microsoft hopefully sorts out any issue(s) behind the scenes on its side, and the update might just succeed under its own steam later this week. There’s no guarantee of that, though, and you’re very much in a less-than-ideal situation.

Those who can install the revised update, but are still experiencing crashing with games (or elsewhere) can’t do much except wait and pray any issues are resolved. The only other possible route is to uninstall the patch, but that’s not recommended due to it leaving your PC without the latest round of security fixes provided with every cumulative update for Windows 11. (You also won’t get the newest features either, some of which are nifty additions).