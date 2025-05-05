Been hiding from Windows 11 24H2 due to the fuss about all the bugs? There’s nowhere to run now as Microsoft’s made the update compulsory

Windows 11’s 24H2 update is now in the last phase of its rollout

Some users may find the upgrade automatically pushed to their PC very soon

That (should) mean Microsoft is confident that it’s fully shipshape, though some PCs may still have issues, and will be blocked from the upgrade

Windows 11’s 24H2 update is now rolling out to all users as Microsoft has announced that the final phase of deployment has now kicked off.

Windows Latest reports that Microsoft must have the 24H2 update in good enough shape that it evidently considers it fit to be pushed out to every Windows 11 user – with a slight exception.

Microsoft says that: “Windows 11, version 24H2, also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update, is broadly available. We have reached the last phase of the gradual rollout for version 24H2 via Windows Update on Settings.”

The mentioned exception is that Windows 11 PCs which have a compatibility hold in place won’t see the 24H2 update.

What this means is that the system has a known issue with hardware or software conflicting with version 24H2 that Microsoft hasn’t resolved, so because of this, those devices won’t get the upgrade (not yet, anyway – but they will when said problem is fixed).

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: What does this mean in practice?

As Microsoft makes clear, what this means is that when you next check for updates in Windows Update, you’ll see an option to download the 24H2 update (assuming your PC isn’t blocked by a compatibility hold as noted above).

However, as Windows Latest further observes, on some PCs, 24H2 may start automatically downloading in Windows Update. Also, if Windows 11 checks for updates in the background itself, the update may also start automatically downloading, too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft tells us: “Devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, versions 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2 that are not managed by IT departments will receive the update to version 24H2 automatically.”

Of course, that means most everyday consumers (this won’t happen in business settings, as the IT staff manage the deployment of updates).

However, a ‘forced’ update – where 24H2 will download in the background, and pop up announcing that it’s ready for installation, at which point, there’s no turning back – doesn’t happen for everyone, by any means.

But in theory, it can, and Microsoft will force any given update through to your PC eventually. As the software giant makes clear elsewhere in its Windows update FAQ: “You can’t stop updates entirely – because they help keep your device safe and secure, updates will eventually need to be installed and downloaded, regardless of your update settings.”

On Windows 11 Home, you don’t have much room to maneuver, but what you can do is pause updates (temporarily, to buy you a little time) when one pops up on Windows Update. Also, ensure you haven’t selected the option to ‘Get Windows updates as soon as they’re available for your device’ (in Windows Update > Advanced options) because that will usher all updates onto your PC as soon as possible.

(I should note that Windows Latest provides some instructions on how to fudge your way into avoiding the 24H2 update, but that process goes into the technical weeds somewhat, and involves resurrecting elements Microsoft has stripped out of its desktop OS, so I really wouldn’t advise this course of action).

In short, it’s time to get ready for version 24H2 on your Windows 11 PC before too long – which might be a worry for some folks given the amount of bugs and complaints of all sorts of oddities that have been associated with this particular feature upgrade. Microsoft must be confident enough that it’s been hammered into better shape at this point, though, to open the 24H2 update to this broad general deployment.