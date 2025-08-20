Windows

Microsoft finally fixes one frustrating Windows 11 pop-up – just as a more irritating one arrives to take its place

Software

Microsoft's up to its old tricks, this time pushing Copilot AI in your face when searching on Bing - and this is getting tiresome

Edge

Microsoft Edge is now getting more AI, and I’d be surprised if an even bigger push for more Copilot isn’t just around the corner

Windows

Sorry, Microsoft: your latest attempt to get people to switch over to Edge in Windows 11 is crossing a