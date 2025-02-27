Windows 11 24H2 bug is confusing people by displaying half the interface in one language, and the remainder in another

Windows 11 24H2 reportedly has a bug where it mixes up two languages

After a change from one language to another, menus end up being displayed in both of these languages

This appears to be a problem specific to 24H2, though Microsoft’s latest (optional) patch may have fixed things

Windows 11 24H2 reportedly has another odd bug and this time Microsoft’s operating system is making a mess of languages, although seemingly a fix for the problem is available (I’ll come back to that later).

XDA Developers was on the case with highlighting this glitch, noticing posts on Reddit and Microsoft’s support forum, Answers.com, which explain the problem whereby a Windows 11 installation is mixing up two different languages.

What’s happening according to the various reports is that if a PC is running Windows 11 24H2 and is configured with, say, Spanish as the language, and then the OS is switched to English, the interface ends up as a mix of the two languages.

Screenshot evidence (see below) is provided for a Windows 11 24H2 system which was changed from Japanese to English, and the menus are a messy mix of both (actually, more Japanese, the original language, than English).

(Image credit: Microsoft / Gonzague-GB @ Answers.com)

Sadly, even removing the original language from the Windows 11 installation in question does not cure the issue, with the interface remaining stubbornly the same, a confusing combo of the two languages.

Apparently this has been a problem since October 2024, when the 24H2 update was first released – so in other words, this has been a bug in the works from the start.

There are a few system admins claiming that they are facing the issue with their fleet of 24H2 PCs, and some devices are affected, while others aren’t, with no apparent rhyme or reason as to which systems are hit. (Even computers with the exact same hardware are being affected in one case, and not in another).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What does seem to be clear is that the issue doesn’t pertain to Windows 11 23H2 machines, but is only a problem for those upgrading to (or clean installing) the 24H2 version of the OS.

Has this bug literally just been fixed?

There’s some better news amongst the confused chatter and head-scratching about this issue, and that’s the revelation in the above Reddit thread – by the original poster – that installing the latest update for Windows 11 seemingly cured the problem.

This is the optional patch for Windows 11 24H2 released earlier this week, which comes with a whole bunch of remedial work for various glitches in the OS, and apparently the fix for this language bug, too. Obviously take that with some seasoning, but if you have experienced this weird mixing up of two languages in the Windows 11 interface, it’s likely worth a shot at installing the preview update to cure those blues.

Or, if you prefer, you can simply wait until next month, when this preview will become the full March cumulative update for 24H2 users, after it’s been put through its final testing (which is what the optional update is for – and the reason why it’s optional, as it may still have wrinkles to iron out, so consider yourself warned).

Windows 11 24H2 having another bug won’t come as much of a surprise to those who’ve been following the latest version, which has been struck by a whole host of glitches since it first emerged late last year.