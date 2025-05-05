Microsoft has fixed a bug in Windows 10 that broke part of the Start menu – and the reason why this happened might annoy you

A bug that broke jump links in the Start menu was previously flagged up with Windows 10’s April update

That glitch was actually floating about in earlier updates (going back to February)

Microsoft has fixed the problem, which related to a change to bring a Microsoft account-related panel to the Start menu in Windows 10

Remember that odd Windows 10 problem where the April update for the OS broke part of the Start menu for some people? The good news is that Microsoft has resolved this bug.

If you missed this one, it was a glitch that meant jump lists – extra options that pop up with a right click on an icon – no longer worked properly for some apps in the Start menu.

Windows Latest caught an update from Microsoft about the issue, which both confirmed that this bug is (or was) present in Windows 10, and also that it’s now fixed, thankfully.

In a release health dashboard update, in the known issues section, Microsoft acknowledged the bug and admitted it was more widespread than just the most recent April cumulative update for Windows 10. In fact, this Start menu faux pas has been present since the February preview (optional) update.

Microsoft explains that the problem related to bringing in Microsoft account “control experiences” to the Start Menu, a limited rollout that began in March 2025. (So, it would also have been present in the late February update, which was a preview of the March full release.)

Whatever was happening with introducing that feature caused the jump list functionality to vanish for some Windows 10 users. Upon realizing this, Microsoft paused the rollout of that Microsoft account-related addition to the Start menu on April 25. A fix was piped through, as well.

Microsoft says: “This [jump link] issue was resolved by a service change that was rolled out on April 25, 2025. If you are still facing this issue, please ensure that your device is connected to the internet to receive the automatic resolution that has been rolled out. After the next reboot, this issue should be resolved.”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Analysis: Backporting blues

Windows Latest, which experienced this problem on some of its Windows 10 PCs, has confirmed that the bug is now cured on those devices, so that’s good to hear.

While jump lists – which provide extra context-sensitive abilities for certain apps on the Start menu, like opening recently used files, ‘jumping’ straight to them – might sound like a pretty minor thing, some people use them a lot. And this functionality getting broken really messed with the workflows of those Windows 10 users, and seriously annoyed them (as you could see from some of the complaints aired online).

Back when this bug was first reported, I guessed that it could be the result of backporting features from Windows 11, and that turned out to be the case. The Microsoft account panel being introduced to the Start menu is already in Windows 11, and is being brought to Windows 10 – or it was, anyway, though that work is now paused.

It may be (and probably is) still inbound, then, although I’m not quite sure why Microsoft is providing additions for Windows 10 at this point, when the operating system has less than half a year left on the clock before support runs out. Perhaps that’s a measure of just how important the company feels it is to promote visibility for Microsoft accounts.