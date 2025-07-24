Battlefield 6 gets an action-packed first look along with a promise of a multiplayer showcase next week, as new leaks claim the game will launch in October
You can wishlist the game now
- The first official Battlefield 6 trailer has been released
- The trailer also confirmed a multiplayer reveal event will air on Juy 31
- No launch date was announced, but leaks claim the game will release on October 10
EA has shared the first look at Battlefield 6, and although no release date has been confirmed just yet, new leaks suggest the game will launch as early as October.
The two-minute cinematic trailer opened with the fictional President of the United States at a White House press conference speaking to the American public as explosive footage of a war-torn New York City plays on.
As was expected, this entry is returning to a modern setting, as showcased by the shots of aircraft, tanks, and squadrons of soldiers engaging in combat on familiar-looking locations that have been turned into battlegrounds.
"Lock & load for the ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, your squad is the deadliest weapon. This is Battlefield 6," the game description reads.
A multiplayer reveal event was also confirmed for July 31, which will presumably offer a first look at gameplay. You can also wishlist the game now.
While there was no release date announcement to accompany the first trailer, it looks like Battlefield 6 will be launching later this year.
According to reliable leaker Billbil-kunat Dealabs (via IGN), the upcoming multiplayer shooter will release on October 10, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It's also claimed that the standard edition on console will cost $79.99, while a separate "Phantom Edition" will be priced much higher at $109.99. However, the PC version will reportedly be $10 cheaper at $69.99.
Pre-orders for the game are also expected to open on the same day as the multiplayer reveal, on July 31, but Dealabs reports that no early access will be granted for either edition.
EA did, however, confirm in a social media post that there will be an Open Beta at some point, where "players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not", with more information to come.
You might also like...
- The Nintendo Switch 2 is the company’s least ambitious console to date, but its improvements are astronomical
- I’ve spent 150 hours with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the Switch 2 Edition is an incredible upgrade
- New PS5 system update beta will allow DualSense Wireless Controller pairing across multiple devices and add a Power Saver mode so games can run with lower power consumption
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.