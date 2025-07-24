The first official Battlefield 6 trailer has been released

The trailer also confirmed a multiplayer reveal event will air on Juy 31

No launch date was announced, but leaks claim the game will release on October 10

EA has shared the first look at Battlefield 6, and although no release date has been confirmed just yet, new leaks suggest the game will launch as early as October.

The two-minute cinematic trailer opened with the fictional President of the United States at a White House press conference speaking to the American public as explosive footage of a war-torn New York City plays on.

As was expected, this entry is returning to a modern setting, as showcased by the shots of aircraft, tanks, and squadrons of soldiers engaging in combat on familiar-looking locations that have been turned into battlegrounds.

"Lock & load for the ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, your squad is the deadliest weapon. This is Battlefield 6," the game description reads.

A multiplayer reveal event was also confirmed for July 31, which will presumably offer a first look at gameplay. You can also wishlist the game now.

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While there was no release date announcement to accompany the first trailer, it looks like Battlefield 6 will be launching later this year.

According to reliable leaker Billbil-kunat Dealabs (via IGN), the upcoming multiplayer shooter will release on October 10, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also claimed that the standard edition on console will cost $79.99, while a separate "Phantom Edition" will be priced much higher at $109.99. However, the PC version will reportedly be $10 cheaper at $69.99.

Pre-orders for the game are also expected to open on the same day as the multiplayer reveal, on July 31, but Dealabs reports that no early access will be granted for either edition.

EA did, however, confirm in a social media post that there will be an Open Beta at some point, where "players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not", with more information to come.