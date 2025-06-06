Free-to-play PvP shooter Mecha Break officially launches for PC and Xbox Series X in July

The Mecha Break launch trailer debuted at Summer Game Fest 2025

It's coming to PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

Players can expect the full version on July 1, 2025

Amazing Seasun Games has announced that Mecha Break will launch on July 1 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC at Summer Game Fest 2025.

The free-to-play multiplayer shooter was revealed at The Game Awards 2023 and had a pre-launch beta that took place in August 2024. A separate open beta also concluded in March 2025, and pre-registrations have been available for some time.

Mecha Break will offer three distinct combat modes, including 3v3 Deathmatch, 6v6 Hero Shooter, or PvPvE Extraction Shooter, and allow players to master assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support classes.

"In the aftermath of the Catastrophe, a mysterious carbon-silicon mineral known as Corite has breathed new life into Earth's depleted energy industry," the game's description reads.

"But its gift came with a curse — its pathogenic nature and uncontrollable spread are slowly devouring the last habitable spaces on the planet. Within 30 years, the heavily polluted Marcens Zones threaten to engulf the entire globe, pushing humanity to the brink of extinction.

"Amid the chaos of this catastrophic event, you find yourself thrust into the role of an unlikely hero — a pilot of the third-generation BREAK Striker. Now, you must navigate an uncertain path, one fraught with peril and discovery. But you are not alone. A secretive organization known as S.H.A.D.O.W. has extended an offer, one that could change the fate of both you and the world."

Mecha Break is also being developed for PS5, but there's no release date for that version just yet.

