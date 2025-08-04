EVO 2025, the world's largest fighting game tournament event, has just happened over the weekend of August 1.

The Las Vegas-based event plays host to all the best fighting games, where top players duke it out to be the best in Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and much more besides.

While EVO 2025 is all about the high-stakes competition, it's also a platform for fighting game developers to debut trailers of upcoming characters, modes and game updates. That was no different at this year's event, with plenty of explosive reveals to keep you excited no matter which game you play.

There's a lot to go over, though, so I've put together this handy guide featuring all of the major announcements from EVO 2025. And if you're looking for information on a specific title, you can use the sidebar to immediately jump to your game of choice.

Street Fighter 6: C. Viper tease and Outfit 4 trailer

『ストリートファイター6』C.ヴァイパー（C.Viper）ティザートレーラー - YouTube Watch On

Capcom revealed a World Tour mode teaser for its next DLC character, C. Viper. She's a highly-anticipated character who was unfortunately missing from the Street Fighter 5 roster. No gameplay deep dives here; as has been the case with previous Street Fighter 6 character reveals, we first get a tease at their role in the single-player World Tour mode. C. Viper is expected to launch sometime in 'Fall 2025'.

Capcom also revealed a trailer showcasing Outfit 4 costumes in-game. These swimsuit costumes will first be received by Cammy, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, A.K.I., Kimberly, and Manon. All outfits will be available as paid downloadable content from August 5, 2025.

Tekken 8: Armor King and Miary Zo reveal trailers

TEKKEN 8 — Armor King Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Bandai Namco Studios took to the stage at EVO 2025 to show off the final two characters in its year two season pass. The first is returning veteran Armor King, who I think has never looked better than he does here. The full gameplay trailer shows a decidedly dirtier playstyle, acting pretty much as a heel to the main King's face. Armor King is coming to Tekken 8 on October 16.

"I'm Miary Zo. Hit me with all that you've got!"The new #TEKKEN8 challenger, and first character from Madagascar, Miary Zo joins the fight! Get ready to meet her in winter 2025 - stay tuned 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/ri3rerhwaNAugust 3, 2025

We also got a look at season two's final character, Miary Zo. She's an entirely new character for the Tekken series, and hails from Madagascar. We don't know how she'll play in-game just yet, but her design implies she may be a heavy-hitting pugilist. No release date has been given for Miary Zo yet, but she'll launch alongside the all-new Baobab Horizon stage.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 4 Playable Character #4 [Lucy] Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Guilty Gear Strive arguably had the announcements that made the most impact at EVO 2025. Developer Arc System Works showed the first gameplay trailer for Lucy, the final Season 4 character and a guest from the fantastic Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series. Lucy will be playable from August 21.

Not only that, it seems like we can expect a huge Guilty Gear Strive overhaul next year. Arc System Works announced a 2.00 update for the game arriving in 2026. We have very few details at this point, but it's likely we can expect major balance changes and other content updates.

Eagle-eyed viewers also noticed a couple of new character teases in this trailer. These are currently assumed to be Robo-Ky and Jam Kuradoberi, iconic series characters that have yet to find a spot on the Strive roster. We could be looking at an update similar in scale to Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 or even Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, in this case.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Wilnas Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Two big pieces of news for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising came from EVO 2025. We now know that Wilnas, the next DLC character, is slated to arrive on August 5. On that same day, the game will receive 'EX' versions of characters, which offer differing play styles and new special moves compared to their regular counterparts.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves: Ken is available now

【ENG】FATAL FURY: CotW｜KEN｜Character Breakdown - YouTube Watch On

Nothing major on the SNK front, as we already knew Street Fighter's Ken Masters was due to arrive in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. However, the guest character is available to download and play in-game right now.

Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact: Season Pass 1 details

HUNTERxHUNTER NENxIMPACT - Season Pass Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There was a news blowout for Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact's Season 1 downloadable content. A trailer confirmed Neferpitou for 'Fall 2025', while teasing the remaining three characters as silhouettes. These appear to be popular characters from the anime, including Phinks, Shizuku, and Zeno.

[UNI2]Izumi Reveal Trailer - UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes - YouTube Watch On

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes' latest DLC character, Izumi, got a gameplay trailer at EVO 2025. She's landing in the French-Bread developed fighter on August 18 for all platforms except Nintendo Switch. She'll arrive on Nintendo's platform two days later on August 20.

New VIRTUA FIGHTER Project | Combat Gameplay First Look - Training Stage - YouTube Watch On

Rather surprisingly, there was a great amount of information regarding Virtua Fighter at EVO 2025.

The upcoming Virtua Fighter game received a brief gameplay trailer, showing Akira and newcomer Stella Bryant duking it out in what appears to be the game's training stage. It looks visually stunning, and as you might expect from a Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios title, there's plenty of visual flair and fantastic animation on display.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O is also going to receive a 'World Stage' update soon. Not only will the fighting game land on current-gen systems (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2), it's getting a Virtua Fighter 4-style single-player mode and final boss Dural as a playable character.

Miscellaneous announcements

Capcom Fighting Collection 2: a free update adding new songs, gallery art, and new characters for Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper. The update arrives on August 7.

a free update adding new songs, gallery art, and new characters for Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper. The update arrives on August 7. Invincible VS: the upcoming game received a trailer for Omni-Man.

the upcoming game received a trailer for Omni-Man. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls: the game has scheduled a closed beta test on PS5 on September 5-7. You can register your interest now over on the PlayStation landing page.