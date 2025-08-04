The iPhone 17 series could cost $50 more than the iPhone 16 line

This is reportedly due to tariffs, though the impact has apparently been reduced thanks to Apple negotiating lower component costs

We've also seen photos of many possible iPhone 17 series colors

It’s looking increasingly likely that the iPhone 17 series will cost more than previous models, because while we haven't seen many price leaks yet, most of the ones we have seen point in that direction – including the latest one.

According to leaker @Jukanlosreve, the iPhone 17 series will cost roughly $50 (around £40 / AU$75) more than the iPhone 16 series.

If that's the case, the starting price of the iPhone 17 would be around $850 / £850 / AU$1,475, the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro would be roughly $1,050 / £1,050 / AU$1,875, and the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be approximately $1,250 / £1,250 / AU$2,225.

A Brief Note on iPhone 17 Series Price IncreaseA few days ago, Jefferies analysts revealed in their note that the iPhone 17 series could see a $50 price increase.Additionally, WSJ reported last May that Apple was considering raising prices for the iPhone 17 series.Apple's…August 4, 2025

We’re also expecting an iPhone 17 Air, and this has previously been said to cost around the same as the iPhone 16 Plus, which would mean $899 / £899 / AU$1,599, though possibly around $50 / £40 / AU$75 more if this latest price leak is right.

In any case, this $50 increase claim echoes a recent report from Jefferies analyst Edison Lee (via @DeItaone), who claimed that all models except the standard iPhone 17 would see this increase.

@Jukanlosreve for their part claims to have reached this figure through modeling how tariffs, “the weak dollar effect”, and Apple’s own efforts to reduce the cost of components will impact the price.

A full selection of shades

Potential price rises are never fun, but in more positive news, leaked photos of potentially every iPhone 17 series shade have emerged.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which model and color will you choose this year? pic.twitter.com/AtDFutgSX0August 3, 2025

Shared by leaker Majin Bu, these show the iPhone 17 in black, white, pink, blue, and green shades, the iPhone 17 Air in black, white, blue, and a pale yellow, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in black, white, blue, gray, and brown.

These colors largely match what we saw in another recent iPhone 17 colors leak, but the green and gray shades weren’t included there, and the color that looks brown here appeared more orange in that leak – so there’s still plenty of uncertainty around exactly which colors will be on offer.

We should know exactly what will be on offer fairly soon though, as the iPhone 17 series is likely to launch in the first half of September, so around a month from now.