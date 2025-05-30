iPhone 17 tipped to get a larger screen thanks to smaller bezels – and that could be its biggest upgrade
Up to 6.27 inches
- The iPhone 17 could get a bigger screen, according to new rumors
- A jump from 6.1 inches to 6.27 inches is rumored
- The bezels are expected to get smaller
We're getting closer to the expected September launch of the iPhone 17, and the latest unofficial leak to emerge suggests the display is going to grow in size compared to the iPhone 16 – thanks primarily to shrinking bezels.
According to well-respected industry analyst Ross Young, the upcoming flagship phone from Apple will have a screen measuring 6.27 inches corner to corner, which is a small but noticeable increase from 6.1 inches on the current model.
As 9to5Google reports, various other sources have also pointed towards the same upgrade in recent months, which adds an extra layer of credibility to the rumor. As for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, they're expected to have the same screen sizes as their predecessors, so 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively.
That leaves the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to have a screen size of 6.7 inches. There's no current model we can compare this to, but it's apparently going to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, which has the same display size of 6.7 inches.
The rumors so far
We've heard plenty about the iPhone 17 over the last few months, including a rumor that the base iPhone model will at last get an upgrade to 120 Hz ProMotion technology, meaning smoother on-screen animations and support for an always-on display.
The Pro and Pro Max models are being tipped for a pretty significant redesign around the back, although it doesn't seem that this revamp is going to extend to the base iPhone 17 – which will instead adopt a familiar look.
Against the backdrop of ever-changing US tariff policies, it remains to be seen what Apple is able to do with the pricing, and there's persistent talk that we'll have to pay more for the iPhone 17 than we did for the iPhone 16.
Meanwhile, we've heard that Apple might be shifting iOS (and its other software platforms) to version 26 this year, to match 2026 next year. However, it seems unlikely that the iPhone series will get a similar number bump.
