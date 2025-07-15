South Park has been removed from Paramount+ outside of the US

The change came amid a licensing dispute between the show's creators and Paramount Global

Thankfully, fans outside of the US can still stream the series elsewhere

South Park fans outside of the US were devastated to learn that all 26 seasons of the beloved animated comedy series have been removed from Paramount+ without warning.

With so many of the best streaming services to navigate, it can be hard when titles seem to jump between libraries. In the case of South Park, it is no longer available to stream on Paramount+ in places outside of the US, such as the UK, Canada, Australia and more, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What is even more confusing is South Park specials, such as the Paramount+ original South Park: Post COVID and South Park: The Streaming Wars, are still available on Paramount+ and will remain on the service as it has the international licensing rights.

The sudden change comes amid an ongoing dispute between South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount Global, following the expiration of the streamer's global licensing rights for the series.

South Park has been removed from Paramount+ worldwide out of nowhere. The specials still remain on the site, the series itself does notWell... that can't be good. pic.twitter.com/dmL4Ut433GJuly 12, 2025

Responding to the news on social media, fans were furious about the decision as many had relied on the streamer to watch the long-running comedy and now didn't feel like their Paramount+ subscription was worth it. Indeed, one user decided to cancel their subscription outright (see the post on X below).

I cancelled my subscription today lol.July 14, 2025

Where can we watch South Park?

(Image credit: South Park Studios/Comedy Central)

This question is more complicated to answer than you might like, but I have good news. You can stream it outside of Paramount+, but it varies depending where you are in the world.

Those in the US can still watch the series on Paramount+, of course. But they also have the option to stream all 26 seasons on HBO Max. According to Deadline, this licensing deal should remain in a "non-exclusive basis" but that's not yet been agreed upon between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global so has the potential to change. In the US, South Park is also streaming on Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

Elsewhere, fans in Canada can catch it on Pluto TV for free, while UK viewers can watch it on NOW TV, which has a 7-day free trial if you're not a subscriber. As for Australian viewers, you can still stream the series on channel 10's streaming service.

For fans of the hit animation series, news about its removal from Paramount+ is a blow but at least South Park is still widely available to stream in the US, UK and Australia.