Paramount+ has quietly removed South Park and angered fans, but rival services are still streaming episodes of the hit TV show
Oh my god, they killed South Park!
- South Park has been removed from Paramount+ outside of the US
- The change came amid a licensing dispute between the show's creators and Paramount Global
- Thankfully, fans outside of the US can still stream the series elsewhere
South Park fans outside of the US were devastated to learn that all 26 seasons of the beloved animated comedy series have been removed from Paramount+ without warning.
With so many of the best streaming services to navigate, it can be hard when titles seem to jump between libraries. In the case of South Park, it is no longer available to stream on Paramount+ in places outside of the US, such as the UK, Canada, Australia and more, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What is even more confusing is South Park specials, such as the Paramount+ original South Park: Post COVID and South Park: The Streaming Wars, are still available on Paramount+ and will remain on the service as it has the international licensing rights.
The sudden change comes amid an ongoing dispute between South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount Global, following the expiration of the streamer's global licensing rights for the series.
South Park has been removed from Paramount+ worldwide out of nowhere. The specials still remain on the site, the series itself does notWell... that can't be good. pic.twitter.com/dmL4Ut433GJuly 12, 2025
Responding to the news on social media, fans were furious about the decision as many had relied on the streamer to watch the long-running comedy and now didn't feel like their Paramount+ subscription was worth it. Indeed, one user decided to cancel their subscription outright (see the post on X below).
I cancelled my subscription today lol.July 14, 2025
Where can we watch South Park?
This question is more complicated to answer than you might like, but I have good news. You can stream it outside of Paramount+, but it varies depending where you are in the world.
Those in the US can still watch the series on Paramount+, of course. But they also have the option to stream all 26 seasons on HBO Max. According to Deadline, this licensing deal should remain in a "non-exclusive basis" but that's not yet been agreed upon between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global so has the potential to change. In the US, South Park is also streaming on Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Elsewhere, fans in Canada can catch it on Pluto TV for free, while UK viewers can watch it on NOW TV, which has a 7-day free trial if you're not a subscriber. As for Australian viewers, you can still stream the series on channel 10's streaming service.
For fans of the hit animation series, news about its removal from Paramount+ is a blow but at least South Park is still widely available to stream in the US, UK and Australia.
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.