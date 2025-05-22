How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 online – Stream the premiere of universe hopping animation

A long time coming after Hollywood strike induced delays — we only saw the anime iteration of the titular pair in 2024 — the groundbreaking adult animation returns, and it looks like its back to basics for the Smith family. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 8 online from anywhere in the world.

Much of what to expect this season is being kept under wraps for now, but it looks like the latest outing could be the soft reboot the show needed after behind the scenes shake ups and increasingly convoluted storylines.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like the latest season could be more of a throwback to the early days of the show, revolving around Smith family life and relationships, with less of the epic high concept sci-fi rigamarole we’ve seen in the latter outings. Time will tell, but what we know for sure is that after her absence in season 7, Space Beth is back!

Whatever the case, Rick and Morty rarely fails to deliver and its sure to be a hilarious, bonkers and maybe even emotion packed batch of episodes, with Adult Swim teasing: "Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!"

So read on for how to watch Rick and Morty season 8 online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Rick and Morty season 8 for free?

While the UK release date is yet to be announced Rick and Morty season 8 will stream for FREE on Channel 4 in Blighty.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Rick and Morty season 8, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 online in the US

Rick and Morty season 8 premieres on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim at 11pm ET/PT on Sunday, May 25.

If you're a cord-cutter, you can watch Adult Swim with a Sling TV subscription.

You can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan.

Episodes can then be streamed on Adult Swim via the Max platform, starting Monday, May 26.

If you're away from the US and don’t want to miss out, you can always use Proton VPN to tune in as you would at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 online in Canada

In Canada, Rick and Morty season 8 will air on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim on the same schedule as the US, starting Sunday, May 25.

Episodes will be available to stream the following day via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase and most importantly Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Canadians away from home might want to try Proton VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can I to watch Rick and Morty season 8 online in the UK?

Rick and Morty season 8 will air on E4 and be available to stream for FREE on the Channel 4 streaming service. It will be released on Sunday, June 1 with a 9PM start time (BST).

We'd also expect the season to arrive on Netflix later in the year.

Brits abroad can use a VPN to watch when the show arrives in their country.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 8 online in Australia

Aussies can watch Rick and Morty season 8 on the newly minted Australian version of Max, with episodes starting Monday, May 26.

Down under, Max plans start at AU$11.99, up to AU$21.99 for the premium tier. You can get a couple of months free if you opt for an annual plan, with the basic coming in at AU$119.99.

Aussies traveling overseas can use VPN to watch their usual streaming service as they would back in Oz.

What you need to know about Rick and Morty season 8

Rick and Morty season 8 trailer

Rick and Morty | Season 8 Official Trailer #2 | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

What is the Rick and Morty season 8 release date? Season 8 of Rick and Morty premieres in the US and Canada on Sunday, May 25 and in Australia the following day. A UK release date is TBC. The full episode release schedule can be viewed below:

Rick and Morty season 8 episode schedule

Episode 1: Sunday, May 25

Sunday, May 25 Episode 2: Sunday, June 1

Sunday, June 1 Episode 3: Sunday, June 8

Sunday, June 8 Episode 4: Sunday, June 15

Sunday, June 15 Episode 5: Sunday, June 22

Sunday, June 22 Episode 6: Sunday, June 29

Sunday, June 29 Episode 7: Sunday, July 6

Sunday, July 6 Episode 8: Sunday, July 13

Sunday, July 13 Episode 9: Sunday, July 20

Sunday, July 20 Episode 10: Sunday, July 27

Will Rick and Morty season 8 be on Netflix? Rick and Morty Season 8 will likely arrive on Netflix at some point. For now though you can catch up with the initial seven series on the platform.

Who is in the cast of Rick and Morty season 8?

Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez

Harry Belden as Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith