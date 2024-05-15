How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere

Euro 2024 – the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship – kicks off on Friday, June 14 with Germany vs Scotland. You can watch FREE Euro 2024 live streams across BBC and ITV in the UK and in other countries too. Below we have all the information to watch the football online and TV from anywhere in the world.

Euro 2024 will – for viewers of a European persuasion at least – be the first major international tournament in six years to be played in its intended slot. England, France, Spain and Portugal are among the favorites.

Reigning champions Italy scraped through qualification, but they weren't much fancied at the last Euros either and look how that turned out. They've been drawn into Group B, Euro 2024's Group of Death, with Spain, Croatia and the unfortunate Albania.

Group A could get wild too. Germany have been a shadow of their former selves for several years, but they have home advantage and a top-tier squad. They've been grouped with Hungary, Scotland and Switzerland – three teams on the rise.

Ready to sing up? Here's where to watch Euro 2024 live streams wherever you are – including free live streams.

How to watch FREE Euro 2024 live streams

One of the best things about Euro 2024 is that it's completely FREE to watch in many places around the world. For example:

UK – ITV & BBC

Germany – Das Erste, ZDF & RTL

Austria – ORF & Servus

Belgium – RTBF & VRT

France – TF1

Ireland – RTÉ

Italy – Rai Sport

Netherlands – NOS

New Zealand – TVNZ

Spain – RTVE

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is use a to a VPN to watch a free Euro 2024 live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Euro 2024 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch Euro 2024 but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so if you're from the UK, just head to ITVX or BBC iPlayer and watch the Euros as if you were back at home!

How to watch a FREE Euro 2024 live stream in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch Euro 2024 for FREE – both on traditional TV and online. TV: Coverage is shared between ITV and the BBC, while S4C offers Welsh-language coverage of every Wales game. Online: Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free Euro 2024 live stream via the ITVX and BBC iPlayer websites and mobile apps. If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out NordVPN and follow the instructions below. ITV and BBC are free services, though you should have a valid UK TV licence to watch them, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams in the US without cable

The Euro 2024 group stage matches are split between Fox and FS1, with the knockout rounds airing on Fox.

Not got cable? The $45 per month Sling Blue plan carries both Fox and FS1 and, if you're new to the service, you'll get 50% off your first month. (Note: there are a handful of games streaming exclusively on costlier Fubo).

Sling Blue plans start from $40 a month and come with 30-plus channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC, USA and NBCSN and more, making Sling a great choice for Euro 2024 viewers. Better still, new subscribers get their first month half-price.

If you want the most complete option, try Fubo, which is live streaming all 51 games of the UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Australia

In Australia, every game of Euro 2024 will be shown on Optus Sport, which also holds the rights to Premier League football. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams in New Zealand

Free-to-air TVNZ has the rights to Euro 2024 in New Zealand, with all 51 games of the tournament set to be shown on TV or online. That means you can live stream Euro 2024 for free on TVNZ Plus. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home.

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can watch every game of Euro 2024 on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, log in with the details of your provider for access to a Euros live stream. If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tap back into your preferred coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams in India

Football fans can watch Euro 2024 on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. You can live stream Euro 2024 games with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs RS 299 a month or a great value Rs 999 for a year. Or, if you only intend to watch via its mobile app, then you can get an annual mobile plan for just Rs 599. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Euros coverage need only pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Euro 2024 venues & capacities