How to watch 2025 Champions League Final: live stream PSG vs Inter Milan for FREE

Saturday's Champions League final live stream is the showpiece few expected, one that will cap a redemption arc for the victor, and feel like a cruel joke at the expense of the runner-up. Below we have all the information on how to watch PSG vs Inter Milan from anywhere.

Both teams know what it's like to lose this game, Les Parisiens falling at the final hurdle in 2020 and the Nerazzurri in 2023, under Simone Inzaghi and with a near-identical team. Luis Enrique's vintage represents a clean break from the gaudy basketcase years – Messi, Neymar, Mbappe: are you watching? – but just as it was in the aftermath of QSi's 2011 takeover, UCL glory remains PSG's one and only ambition.

It's somewhat satisfying that PSG and Inter starred in the standout ties of the competition. Inter was a byword for defensive solidity after conceding a single goal through the league phase – but that delirious 7–6 victory over Barcelona has changed everything. Denzel Dumfries got two goals and three assists, and is every bit as dangerous as Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, from set-pieces in particular.

PSG's toughest tests came against Liverpool and Aston Villa, and although they dominated both ties, the jeopardy came from their profligacy in front of goal, a wastefulness they haven't yet managed to shed. Everyone knows the blueprint by now, with Vitinha alternating relentlessly between hassling opponents and hogging the ball, and Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia breaking hard and fast, but nobody's been able to stop it.

However, the same applied to Barcelona's high line before Inzaghi came up with the answers.

Here's where to watch the 2025 Champions League final live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch the Champions League final for FREE

The 2025 Champions League final is available for FREE across a range of platforms but most notably on TNT via Discovery Plus for UK and Ireland customers. New to Discovery Plus? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

Alternatively, PSG vs Inter Milan will be broadcast for FREE on TV8 in Italy, ZDF in Germany and Tabii in Turkey. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

What if you're abroad? Football fans from the UK, Italy, Germany and Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Champions League final stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch Champions League final live streams in the US

The Champions League final live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription with annual plans beginning at $59.99.

Subscribe today and you'll get access to David Beckham's watch party of PSG vs Inter Milan in his 'Beckham & Friends' show.

On vacation outside the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Champions League final live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

The Champions League final live stream will be live on Discovery Plus in the UK.

You only have to create an account on the platform to tune into PSG vs Inter Milan for FREE.

Usually, subscriptions costs £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

If you're outside the UK right now, make sure to use a VPN to catch the action for free on Discovery Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Champions League final live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League final.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month for a 12 month contract and you can also watch the Nations League, rugby and tennis on the platform.

Traveling outside of the Great White North for the big game? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

Official Champions League final broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Champions League final streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for PSG vs Inter Milan, in Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Champions League final streams▼ Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including PSG vs Inter Milan, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Champions League final streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for PSG vs Inter Milan for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show PSG vs Inter Milan in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium RTL will be showing PSG vs Inter Milan in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between PSG vs Inter Milan on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia. Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of PSG vs Inter Milan. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including the PSG vs Inter Milan game, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Inter Milan, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including the PSG vs Inter Milan game, on Viaplay: Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch PSG vs Inter Milan in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of PSG vs Inter Milan in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of PSG vs Inter Milan in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on M6 and CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League final is on DAZN and free-to-air ZDF. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Inter Milan. Hungary RTL is showing the Champions League final in Hungary. Ireland Discovery Plus is showing the Champions League final in Ireland. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League final on Sky Italia and free-to-air TV8. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Inter Milan. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including PSG vs Inter Milan. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including PSG vs Inter Milan. Portugal Sport TV has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal, which of course includes PSG vs Inter Milan. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show PSG vs Inter Milan. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Inter Milan. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including PSG vs Inter Milan.

Asia

Click to see more Champions League final streams▼ China In China, the Champions League final will be shown by iQIYI. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including PSG vs Inter Milan: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including PSG vs Inter Milan, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Inter Milan, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including PSG vs Inter Milan, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiYi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes PSG vs Inter Milan. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes PSG vs Inter Milan. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV, which includes PSG vs Inter Milan.

Oceania

Click to see more Champions League final streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including PSG vs Inter Milan. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the PSG vs Inter Milan fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Champions League final streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for PSG vs Inter Milan. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is the Champions League final? The Champions League final kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Saturday, May 31.

Can I watch the Champions League final on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).