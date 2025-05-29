Recommended reading

How to watch 2025 Champions League Final: live stream PSG vs Inter Milan for FREE

Can PSG see off Inter Milan and finally secure European glory in Munich?

Champions League trophy at the Allianz Arena
(Image credit: Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Saturday's Champions League final live stream is the showpiece few expected, one that will cap a redemption arc for the victor, and feel like a cruel joke at the expense of the runner-up. Below we have all the information on how to watch PSG vs Inter Milan from anywhere.

Both teams know what it's like to lose this game, Les Parisiens falling at the final hurdle in 2020 and the Nerazzurri in 2023, under Simone Inzaghi and with a near-identical team. Luis Enrique's vintage represents a clean break from the gaudy basketcase years – Messi, Neymar, Mbappe: are you watching? – but just as it was in the aftermath of QSi's 2011 takeover, UCL glory remains PSG's one and only ambition.

It's somewhat satisfying that PSG and Inter starred in the standout ties of the competition. Inter was a byword for defensive solidity after conceding a single goal through the league phase – but that delirious 7–6 victory over Barcelona has changed everything. Denzel Dumfries got two goals and three assists, and is every bit as dangerous as Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, from set-pieces in particular.

PSG's toughest tests came against Liverpool and Aston Villa, and although they dominated both ties, the jeopardy came from their profligacy in front of goal, a wastefulness they haven't yet managed to shed. Everyone knows the blueprint by now, with Vitinha alternating relentlessly between hassling opponents and hogging the ball, and Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia breaking hard and fast, but nobody's been able to stop it.

However, the same applied to Barcelona's high line before Inzaghi came up with the answers.

Here's where to watch the 2025 Champions League final live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch the Champions League final for FREE

FREEDiscovery Plus

The 2025 Champions League final is available for FREE across a range of platforms but most notably on TNT via Discovery Plus for UK and Ireland customers.

New to Discovery Plus? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

Alternatively, PSG vs Inter Milan will be broadcast for FREE on TV8 in Italy, ZDF in Germany and Tabii in Turkey. Tabii is available is many countries but you can only watch for free in Turkey.

What if you're abroad? Football fans from the UK, Italy, Germany and Turkey can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Champions League final stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Champions League final live streams in the US

The Champions League final live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription with annual plans beginning at $59.99.

Subscribe today and you'll get access to David Beckham's watch party of PSG vs Inter Milan in his 'Beckham & Friends' show.

On vacation outside the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Champions League final live streams in the UK

The Champions League final live stream will be live on Discovery Plus in the UK.

You only have to create an account on the platform to tune into PSG vs Inter Milan for FREE.

Usually, subscriptions costs £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

If you're outside the UK right now, make sure to use a VPN to catch the action for free on Discovery Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Champions League final live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League final.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month for a 12 month contract and you can also watch the Nations League, rugby and tennis on the platform.

Traveling outside of the Great White North for the big game? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

Official Champions League final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Saturday, May 31.

Can I watch the Champions League final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

