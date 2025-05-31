Champions League Final: LIVE: stream, PSG vs Inter team news, all the build-up from Munich

Champions League Final 2025 kicks off later today – which means it's time to figure out the best way to watch PSG vs Inter live from the Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 31.

The huge soccer showdown between Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A stalwarts Inter Milan is tipped for a global TV audience of more than 145 million.

Football fans can watch live thanks to major sports networks such as TNT Sports and CBS, as well as online via their respective streaming apps.

Ready to see the PSG-Inter showdown in Munich? Stick with us for all the latest on the 2025 Champions League Final including team news, build up, and goal updates...