Champions League Final: LIVE: stream, PSG vs Inter team news, all the build-up from Munich
Eager to watch the UEFA Champions League Final? Here are the best streams, latest news and how to watch PSG vs Inter live online as the cream of European football meet at Munich's Allianz Arena
Champions League Final 2025 kicks off later today – which means it's time to figure out the best way to watch PSG vs Inter live from the Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 31.
The huge soccer showdown between Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A stalwarts Inter Milan is tipped for a global TV audience of more than 145 million.
Football fans can watch live thanks to major sports networks such as TNT Sports and CBS, as well as online via their respective streaming apps.
Ready to see the PSG-Inter showdown in Munich? Stick with us for all the latest on the 2025 Champions League Final including team news, build up, and goal updates...
LIVE: Latest Updates
How to watch Champions League live online & TV
Good news: you can stream the Champions League Final online for free, including action replays, goals and analysis. Here's an quick look the Paris vs Inter broadcast TV coverage:
🇺🇸 United States
– CBS / Paramount Plus (free trial) / Fubo (free trial)
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
– TNT Sports / Discovery Plus (100% FREE)
Stick with us for the 6-hour build-up to the Champions League Final at Munich Football Arena as we track all the best ways to watch the Champions League 2024/25 Final quickly and easily.
– Can I watch the Champions League Final on Amazon Prime?
Amazon will not be showing the game but fans in the UK can watch it on an Amazon FireStick by downloading the free Discovery+ app.
– What about Netflix or YouTube?
Netflix will not be showing the Champions League Final, the US streamer seems to be more interested in acquiring the rights to Formula 1. The official UEFA YouTube will provide highlights of PSG Inter but don't expect any sort of real-time live stream.
Who was the last Inter coach to win the Champions League?
That would be one José Mourinho – the Portuguese football manager lifted the trophy back in 2010. The historic night at the Bernabeu saw Inter Milan claim the treble and their first European Cup since the 1960s.
'The Special One' has made his feelings clear ahead of the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final and is apparently 'hoping the Nerazzurri lose' (Daily Mail):
"I'm going to be very naughty, but very honest," Jose told Sky Sports. "I was worried Inter could win the treble. I didn't want them to win the treble. The treble is mine."
How to watch the Champions League Final for free
TNT Sports has once again teamed up with streaming platform Discovery+ to provide a free live stream of tonight's epic UCL Final.
All you need to do is register for a free Discovery+ account in the UK and you can tune into the Paris-Inter showdown at now cost.
The Champions League build-up starts at 6pm BST, but there's a whole lot more build-up over on CBS in the US (we'll tell you about that next).
If you are abroad and want to watch for free on Discovery+ you can do with with a VPN (and save 70% in honor of the UEFA Champions League Final).
What time does the build up to the Champions League Final start?
Good question. In the UK, the build-up to Paris v Inter in Munich will begin on TNT Sports and Discovery+ at 6pm on May 31 – two hours ahead of kick-off at 8pm.
We expect the match to start bang on time.
UEFA's fan park – Champions Festival, located in Munich's Olympiapark – is open from 11am to 15 mins after final whistle on Saturday, May 31 and 11am – 6pm on Sunday, 1 June.
Munich is home to the Hofbrauhaus, one of the biggest bierkeller's in Germany and the fans are already there to celebrate today's festival of football.
If you're planning on watching the Champions League Final, keep an eye on our live updates for the latest streaming info and build-up.
When does PSG vs Inter Milan start?
Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST (Sun) / 12.30am IST / 9pm CET Munich time on Saturday, May 31.
When does the Champions League Final take place?
The UEFA Champions League Final – as it is officially known – takes place in Munich, Germany on Saturday, May 31. The match will begin at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET.
The match is a repeat of the pair's club friendly in August 2023, in which Inter Milan beat Paris St. German 2-1 away after scoring two late goals in the 81st and 83rd minute of the game.
What is the venue for the Champions League Final?
The 2024-25 Champions League Final between Paris St-Germain and Inter Milan will take place at the Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany.
The stadium is usually known as the Allianz Arena but UEFA regulations dictate the removal of stadium sponsors to provide a "clean stadium" for fixtures.
The UEFA-approved Munich Football Arena previously staged the 2012 Champions League Final and the 2024 European Championship.
According to UEFA, "The Munich Football Arena took less than three years to build from start to finish, and was completed on 30 April 2005." It has a capacity of 75,024 and is owned by elite German club Bayern Munich.