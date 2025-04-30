How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

The most prolific attack and the meanest defence in the UCL face off tonight, as Barcelona host Inter at Montjuïc in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

These teams are the polar opposites of each other, so we're expecting a fascinating clash of styles. Whereas Barcelona play an extremely high-risk brand of football, banking on scoring a goal more than they concede, with Inter it's safety first.

Fans in Ireland are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Barcelona vs Inter for FREE on RTE2 and RTE Player. Live coverage starts at 8pm BST / 7.30pm IST.

The RTE stream is free in Ireland but blocked to those abroad. So, if you're away rom Ireland at the minute, you'll need to unblock RTE Player with with NordVPN. Scroll down for more details.

In the UK, Barcelona vs Inter is live on Discovery Plus Premium. A subscription costs £30.99, and includes everything on TNT Sports. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

Soccer fans in the US can catch Barcelona vs Inter on Paramount Plus (7-day free trial). The stream taps the CBS Golazo coverage, with punditry from the likes of Thierry Henry and Micah Richards. Plans cost from $7.99 a month (Essential package), or $12.99 (ad-free and bundled with Showtime). US fans can also watch Barcelona vs Inter live on Fubo with a 7-day free trial.

It would be fitting for an Italian team to pick the key to Hansi Flick's gameplan. Barca have conceded 17 goals in the Champions League this season – for context Inter have allowed just five – but they've lost just seven of 53 games across all competitions. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have formed an almighty double-act, but Ferran Torres is no Robert Lewandowski.

Lautaro Martinez doesn't get many chances, but he's been clinical in Europe, scoring in each of his past five Champions League appearances. Simone Inzaghi won't be taking any unnecessary risks.

You can watch Barcelona vs Inter for free here on RTE Player and Belgium's RTL.

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter with a VPN

Although Barcelona vs Inter is free to watch on RTE Player, the service is only available in Ireland.

Football fans traveling or working outside Ireland will need to use a VPN to access the free Champions League first leg streams tonight.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is one you can rely on to unblock and stream the soccer like a pro.... and you can save 72%.

Exclusive deal SAVE: 72% off our No.1 VPN for streaming Traveling abroad and locked out of your usual streaming service? Use NordVPN to watch your usual Barcelona vs Inter stream from anywhere, with plans starting from around $2 a month with this deal. We test all the providers and we rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for safer browsing and easy access to your favorite streams.