PSG vs Tottenham kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Wednesday, August 13

Ange Postecoglou signed off with a trophy, can Thomas Frank begin with one? It's been a summer of upheaval at Tottenham, who won the Europa League but were almost relegated in the process. They're up against Champions League holders PSG, who were far and away the best team in the world last year, but because of the Club World Cup they've had to completely forgo a preseason.

After putting 10 past Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Atletico without conceding, Luis Enrique's men looked like they were going to walk that too, but they went to pieces in the final, losing 3-0 to Chelsea. By some quirk of fate, it means Les Parisiens are playing the Conference League and Europa League winners back-to-back.

Former Brentford coach Frank is in a tricky position. Spurs fans had been calling for Postecoglou's head before their European triumph, which took him from zero to hero. The Dane places much more emphasis on tactics than his predecessor, so it's no surprise their preseason was so mixed – they won two, drew three and lost one, but it was a 4-0 shellacking by Munich. That result alone has already got some fans on the new coach's back.

The sight of Mohammed Kudus in full flight is always exhilarating, but the real point of intrigue on Wednesday will be the battle between PSG's attack and Tottenham's backline. Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue comprise arguably the most destructive front three in the game right now, whereas the Spurs defence has for some time been about as flaky as a Parisian pastry.

Can I watch PSG vs Tottenham for free?

Yes, if you're lucky enough to live in Turkiye, where PSG vs Tottenham is streaming for free on Tabii. Tabii is available in many countries but the free coverage is restricted to Turkiye.

Use a VPN to watch any PSG vs Tottenham stream

How to watch PSG vs Tottenham live streams in the US

PSG vs Tottenham is being shown on Paramount Plus in the US.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

The UEFA Super Cup is also being shown on CBS Sports Network. If you're a cord-cutter, you can tune in via one of the best cable alternative services, such as Fubo (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and YouTube TV.

How to watch PSG vs Tottenham live streams in the UK

PSG vs Tottenham will be live on TNT Sports 1 and streaming on Discovery Plus in the UK.

Subscriptions costs £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

How to watch PSG vs Tottenham live streams in Canada

PSG vs Tottenham is being shown on DAZN in Canada.

Paying CA$249.99 for a year upfront will get you a better rate. If you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 each, with the remaining 10 costing CA$24.99 per month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

How to watch PSG vs Tottenham live streams in Australia

The PSG vs Tottenham live stream is on Stan Sport in Australia.

The streaming service also has the rights to the Champions League 2025/26 Down Under. Prices start from $20 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

How to watch PSG vs Tottenham live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand the PSG vs Tottenham live stream is on DAZN.

Your guide to the 2025 UEFA Super Cup

When does PSG vs Tottenham start? PSG vs Tottenham kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Wednesday, August 13. That's 5am AEST / 7am NZST on Thursday, August 14 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch PSG vs Tottenham on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.