FuboTV cost and plan prices: see today's best deals

FuboTV may have originated as soccer streaming service back in 2015, but it’s since broadened its scope to become a comprehensive, all-round entertainment solution to rival YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV. While it remains staunchly “sports-first”, with FuboTV plans providing dozens of local and national sports networks, it will satisfy more than just lovers of the beautiful game.

The Family plan currently has the lowest FuboTV cost, offering great value at $64.99 for over 110 channels, while Elite membership will get you closer to 200. Viewers have unparalleled access to major sports networks like NFL and FS1, plus the same general entertainment channels you’d find elsewhere: A&E, AMC, BBC America, the Disney Channel, FX and MTV, then NBC, ABC and Fox for your breaking news, in addition to live and on-demand movies and TV shows.

Although it currently only has a little more than half a million subscribers, there’s little doubt it can meet ALL your streaming needs. So, how does it fare against its rivals? Below we’ll detail how the FuboTV cost stacks up.

Read more: our guide to the best TV streaming services

FuboTV cost and plan prices: your quick deals guide

There are three FuboTV plans available:

- Family gives you an incredible 110+ channels, 250 hours of Cloud DVR storage, and three simultaneous streams for $64.99 a month.

- Elite is $79.99, providing an additional 47 channels to total circa 170. It allows five simultaneous streams from home and two on the go.

- Latino Quarterly, meanwhile, offers 32 Spanish-language channels, 250 hours of Cloud DVR, and three simultaneous streams for the quarterly cost of $74.97 (to be prepaid every three months).

Devices compatible with FuboTV include: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, Mac/PC, and Chromecast.

There are also a wide range of premium features and additional channels, listed below, that can be purchased for an extra fee:

Cloud DVR 250 - $9.99

Cloud DVR 1000 - $16.99

Family Share - $5.99

Family Share Max - $9.99

Showtime - $10.99

Epix - $5.99

Starz - $8.99

AMC Premiere - $4.99

Sports Plus with NFL Redzone - $10.99

Fubo Extra - $7.99

International Sports Plus - $6.99

Adventure Plus - $4.99

Latino Plus - $19.99

RAI Italia - $8.99

TV5MONDE - $5.99

Portuguese Plus - $14.99

Entretenimiento Plus - $4.99

FuboTV deals and free trial availability

There’s currently a 15% saving off the FuboTV cost of the Family plan (bringing it down from $75.97 to $64.99 a month), as well as 20% off its Elite package (now $79.99 a month, reduced from $100.95). Offers regularly change, so keep updated via its website and social media channels.

Before paying a single dollar, there’s a 7-day free trial available for both the Family and Latino Quarterly plans (not an option for the Elite package, however). Just click the 'Start free trial' button to create an account and then provide your credit card details. If you decide not to continue with a monthly membership, remember to cancel the trial before the end of day seven to avoid being charged.

(Image credit: Sherl / Shutterstock.com)

How does the FuboTV cost compare to Hulu?

Both FuboTV and Hulu price plans start at $64.99. But which one you lean towards will depend on whether you’re a sports devotee, or a fan of scripted comedy and drama looking to supplement their live TV streaming with a large helping of VOD titles.

The FuboTV Family plan offers incredible value with its comprehensive tally of 110+ channels, a third of which are sports related. You can upgrade to Elite and get heaps more across the entertainment spectrum, and further bolster your sporting line-up with Add-On packages like Sports Plus with NFL RedZone and International Sports. Bundled together, these will gain you access to a whopping 70+ networks packed with live games.

By comparison, Hulu’s single-tier Live TV plan kind of drops the ball. It provides a slimmer line-up of 65 channels – although increasing to 80 soon with the addition of ViacomCBS networks – while its sports coverage is limited to 16 networks, including ESPN, ACCN, and TNT.

But where FuboTV is proudly “sports-first”, Hulu excels at providing a broader range of general entertainment. In combination with live channels like A&E, AMC, the Disney Channel and NBC, it’s got an on-demand library of thousands of TV shows and films. And, where you can stream to a maximum of 8 devices using FuboTV, for $9.99 you can get Unlimited Screens with Hulu and keep even more people happy.

How do the FuboTV prices compare to Sling TV?

Coming out of left field are Sling TV prices and packages, offering three base plans at highly competitive prices. For $35 you can choose Sling Orange, under whose 32-channel umbrella falls Disney, Freeform, and ESPN, or Sling Blue, which has 45 channels and a greater focus on news and entertainment. Alternatively, pick the combined Sling Orange + Blue plan for $50 and get 53 channels in total.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. You can bulk out these relatively basic options with a variety of a la carte packages, including dozens of standalone channels and seven themed extras. Purchase the Total TV deal for $21 and you get all seven, which instantly boosts your channel line-up by 71, ranging across kids’ entertainment, comedy, lifestyle, news and sports. Add that to a Sling Blue subscription, and you’ll have 114 channels for the bargain price of $56 – even better value than the entry-level FuboTV plan.

Sling TV isn’t nearly as comprehensive as Fubo when it comes to sports, and its Cloud DVR storage is rather lacklustre at 50 hours. But if you’re after flexibility, or lots of content on a budget, then there’s no beating it.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

How do the FuboTV prices compare to YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has a single-tier plan that matches the FuboTV cost of $64.99, and provides over 85 channels, a figure which can sizably increase depending on your location: for example, a New York City zip code returned a line-up of 97 local and national channels on their website.

While YouTube TV’s sports offerings seem diminished next to FuboTV, it does include major networks like the NFL, NBA, and MLB. Plus, unlike Hulu, it provides a wide range of Add-On channels to supplement different viewing needs. HBO Max is available for $14.99 to give you your prestige TV fix, while the Sports Plus Add-on will help you get more football action, with seven channels including Fox Soccer Plus at $10.99 a month.

YouTube TV has some definite advantages over Fubo, the main one being its inimitable Unlimited Cloud DVR storage. Yet, in regards sheer bang for your buck and sports coverage, FuboTV plans are hard to beat. Reiterating this is the fact that, whereas YouTube TV has no international sports channels, FuboTV lets you add bundles like Latino and Portuguese Plus.

How does the FuboTV cost compare to other streaming services?

FuboTV plans might have a fantastic line-up of networks, but it’s not exactly inexpensive. So, if you won’t miss the multi-channel cable experience, there are some outstanding VOD options.

Everyone knows Netflix. For $8.99 a month you can dive into a library of over 5000 TV shows and films, in addition to catching popular original series like The Crown, Umbrella Academy, and Stranger Things.

Amazon Prime dials the price up to $12.99, but its content library is twice the size of Netflix, with compelling membership perks like free music streaming and delivery. Plus, with Amazon Channels you can add individual networks for an additional fee. So, just because you don’t have cable doesn’t mean missing the latest Showtime drama or live sports programming.

If your cable diet largely consists of HBO shows, animation, and classic cinema, then you’ll happily take a HBO Max membership. It’s a top end VOD service at $14.99, including every HBO series ever made, content from dozens of major networks like Studio Ghibli and Warner Brothers, and exclusive rights to The Big Bang Theory and Friends.

Finally, there’s streaming darling Disney Plus. For $6.99 it brings together family-friendly brands like Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and Disney, while spinning gold from these franchises with original content like The Mandalorian and WandaVision. And, if you love Frozen 2 but are also partial to sports, you can get ESPN Plus for the brilliant monthly price of $12.99 with a Disney Plus bundle package.