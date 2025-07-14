Silverstone Seta H2 could be overkill for some, but it solves a very specific problem

Storage density is the priority, and that comes with layout and thermal trade-offs

Cable clutter and airflow chaos are inevitable when you chase maximum drive capacity

In a market full of flashy PC cases with glass panels, RGB lighting, and limited internal expandability, SilverStone’s newly unveiled Seta H2 case takes a far more practical approach focused on functionality.

Built as a full tower workstation case, the Seta H2 is about storage expansion rather than stylistic embellishments, and while its 540TB capacity might sound like overkill, this case makes it technically possible.

At a glance, it may look like a throwback, but beneath its plain surface lies the capacity to support what could be the largest HDD array in any consumer-grade tower case.

Not flashy, but engineered for scale

The case’s internal volume of 70 liters is used efficiently to accommodate up to 15 hard drives, and if each of these drives is 36TB, this enables a theoretical storage capacity of 540TB.

This configuration requires multiple removable brackets and cages, which allow users to mount a mix of 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives.

Additional 2.5-inch slots are hidden behind the motherboard tray and in various corners, suggesting this design caters to users who value storage density over airflow or clean cable layouts.

Enthusiasts considering this setup may find cooling to be a bottleneck, despite support for multiple fans and even large radiators.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Airflow becomes more complicated when 15 drives are tightly packed in the front, and those drives themselves are not exactly low-power or low-heat components.

Support for E-ATX and SSI-EEB motherboards makes the Seta H2 viable for enterprise or heavy workstation use.

The ability to fit long GPUs, up to 428mm, is impressive given the limited internal space, but installing a side radiator or using one of the drive brackets near the GPU can reduce clearance and make cooling and layout choices more difficult.

Whether the Seta H2 offers the best HDD setup is debatable, as power, heat, and cable management issues may limit its practical use.

With a starting price of around $216 or €200, this case is neither budget-friendly nor prohibitively expensive.

However, if you need the full 540TB capacity, a 36TB HDD like the Seagate Exos M 36TB is priced at $800.

At this rate, the total cost for 540TB could be over $12,000, depending on the models selected and current market conditions.

Via Techpowerup