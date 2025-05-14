Adata T7P5 SSD brings 15.36TB and blistering Gen 5 speed to enterprise storage

Trusta isn’t just fast, it’s built for AI, virtualization, and high-efficiency data environments

With 13,500MB/s read speeds, the T7P5 crushes most consumer and prosumer storage options

With enterprise demand for AI servers and high-performance storage infrastructure booming, Adata is making a bold move into the data center and AI markets with the launch of its new enterprise brand, Trusta.

Revealed ahead of Computex 2025, Trusta promises to deliver advanced PCIe Gen 5 SSDs in massive capacities, blurring the line between performance and practicality.

Trusta’s flagship model, the T7P5 SSD, leads the new T7 Series and is built to handle demanding workloads such as AI training, vector databases, and virtual desktops.

T7P5 SSD delivers extreme speeds

This SSD offers blazing-fast read and write speeds of up to 13,500 MB/s and 10,400 MB/s, respectively, with capacities ranging from 1.92TB up to a staggering 15.36TB, making it one of the fastest enterprise SSDs introduced to date.

Unlike consumer models, the T7P5 is built in enterprise form factors like U.2, E1.S, and E3.S, ensuring compatibility with server and cloud hardware. However, it’s a large SSD, and it won’t fit inside a typical business desktop.

For enterprises with less intensive needs, Adata also offers the T7P4 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, which delivers up to 7,400 MB/s read and 5,050 MB/s write speeds, in capacities up to 7.68TB.

The entry-level T5 Series, which includes the T5P4B, T5S3B, and T5S3, supports both PCIe Gen 4 and SATA III interfaces. These drives are targeted at system boot operations and applications requiring data reliability over raw speed.

Still, performance isn’t just about headline numbers. Trusta integrates Flexible Data Placement (FDP) technology to optimize data flow, particularly under high-load conditions where latency and efficiency matter most.

For enterprise IT buyers and planners, Trusta’s lineup offers a compelling look at next-gen storage. But for average consumers in search of the best external SSD or a high-capacity Gen 5 upgrade, these drives are out of reach, both in terms of form factor and intended use case.

Via TechPowerUp