Anthropic takes the fight to ChatGPT - offers Claude AI tools to US government for just $1

Anthropic is offering Claude to all branches of US Government for next to nothing

Move comes after OpenAI offered a very similar deal for ChatGPT

AI companies are rushing to get their models adopted across the board

Anthropic has offered its Claude AI model to US government agencies for just $1 for the next year.

The offer extends to all three branches of the government, targeting the legislative and judicial branches alongside the executive.

The move comes almost immediately after OpenAI offered its ChatGPT enterprise for all US federal government workers for $1 per year per agency, as the firms look to undercut each other - and presumably create a reliance within the public sector, which is likely to use AI tools to help streamline their work and save money on admin costs.

Government contracts

“As AI adoption leads to transformation across industries, we want to ensure that federal workers can fully harness these capabilities to better serve the American people. By removing cost barriers, we're enabling the government to access the same advanced AI that's already proving its value in the private sector,” Anthropic said in a statement.

LLM companies are racing to obtain government contracts, with Anthropic, OpenAI, and xAI awarded a $200 million AI development deal with the US Department of Defence - all to develop models for US government customers for national security.

Claude has already been added to the General Services Administration’s (GSA) schedule to help streamline procurement, with Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government offering support with handling sensitive unclassified work.

The firm will also give assistance to rapidly implement AI across agencies - with technical support for successful adoption into their ‘productivity and mission workflows’.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This OneGov deal with Anthropic is proof that the United States is setting the standard for how governments adopt AI — boldly, responsibly, and at scale,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas.

“This agreement puts the most advanced American AI models directly into the hands of those serving the American people.”