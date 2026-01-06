MSI Prestige 16 delivers more than 30 hours of 1080p video playback effortlessly

The aluminum chassis keeps the device light at only 1.59 kilograms

PCIe Gen4 SSD slot provides fast storage access for large media files

At CES 2026, MSI introduced the Prestige 16 as part of its new Prestige series, which targets business and productivity users.

The laptop uses Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and Intel Arc B390 graphics and delivers sustained performance for professional workflows while maintaining a lightweight construction.

Its 81Wh battery supports more than 30 hours of 1080p video playback, a figure that exceeds most competing laptops, including Apple’s MacBook Pro.

Display and input for professional precision

The device features a 16-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution, 48 to 120Hz variable refresh rates, and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

It carries DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification and offers low blue light output, supporting accurate color reproduction and reduced eye strain during extended use.

The MSI Prestige 16 includes a single backlit keyboard with a Copilot Key, which supports traditional typing and quick access to voice-enabled commands.

The device also includes the Action Touchpad and MSI Nano Pen, which support precise input for professional workflows that require detailed control.

Users can configure memory up to 64GB LPDDR5x, and the system provides storage through a single PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD slot.

This setup delivers fast read and write speeds suitable for professional applications and large media files.

Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort and power delivery, two USB-A 3.2 ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port that supports 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz.

Wireless connectivity relies on Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v6.

For audio, the system combines dual 2W stereo speakers with woofers, spatial microphones, and DTS Audio processing.

Thermal management uses a dual-fan vapor chamber system to sustain performance under heavy workloads while keeping noise below 30dBA.

Security features include TPM 2.0, fingerprint scanning, an IR webcam, and Smart Guard presence-based auto-locking.

The laptop’s aluminum body features a slim profile with rounded edges and smooth contours, which reduce overall weight while maintaining a premium feel.

The chassis weighs 1.59kg, supporting mobility without compromising internal hardware or display quality.

"The newly designed Prestige series - with its all-new design language, smoother contours, and elevated craftsmanship - underscores MSI’s commitment to innovation in the business and productivity segment," said Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of MSI’s NB Business Unit.

"With unique features like the Action Touchpad and MSI Nano Pen, we’re helping professionals unlock greater productivity and control wherever they go."

