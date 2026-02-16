If you're an engineering student, this laptop deal is the best around - my favorite mobile workstation gets a $1600 price-cut in Lenovo Presidents' Day sales
If you're looking for a laptop suitable for engineering, 3D rendering, CAD, and AI workloads, then I strongly recommend checking out the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 3, now $3929 (was $5529) at Lenovo.
We're currently reviewing this beast of a machine, which comes loaded with the high-performance Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, 64GB of memory, and 2TB SSD storage. The Windows 11 Pro laptop also boasts an Nvidia RTX PRO 3000 Blackwell Laptop GPU with 12GB GDDR7.
In other words, it's going to stroll through heavy workloads with total ease.
Today's top mobile workstation deal
A fully loaded Windows 11 Pro mobile workstation, the ThinkPad P16 Gen 3 sports a high-end Core Ultra 7 255HX chip, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and dedicated Nvidia RTX PRO 3000 Blackwell Laptop GPU. Perfect if you're conducting resource-intensive tasks like engineering.
There are a number of reasons why I rate the P16 as the top choice for pretty much every branch of engineering. This isn't just a laptop - it's a fully realized mobile workstation capable of phenomenal power.
So, yes, as you might expect, this machine isn't the most portable around. But by sacrificing a lightweight design, you get a serious powerhouse performer that can tackle complex workloads at all levels without breaking a sweat.
The fast Core Ultra 7 255HX is a processor that's specifically built for high-performance tasks. Couple that with the dedicated Nvidia RTX PRO 3000 Blackwell graphics card, and 64GB of memory, and you can expect seamless performance. If you're running the likes of AutoCAD, MATLAB, and SolidWorks, that's just not a problem for a workstation like this.
The display here is also worth a shout-out. It's a 16in 4K screen that can hit 800 nits brightness and with a 100% DCI-P3 color coverage for those who need color accuracy.
And, of course, it features that iconic ThinkPad keyboard which easily delivers the best typing experience I've found on any laptop around.
It's not only suitable for engineering projects - for running complex datasheets in business, it's similarly ideal and I have no hesitation recommending it for that, too. For me, it's precisely where the P16 Gen 3 shines.
The Gen 2 model already takes the top spot in my guide to the best laptops for engineering students - but the P16 Gen 3 really kicks things up a notch here in terms of specs and performance. Once we've finished the comprehensive testing process, I fully expect it to go straight in at number one.
