This 32GB Ryzen 7 business laptop is a productivity beast — and it's $269 off right now

I’ve found a great deal on a laptop that delivers serious performance without creeping into premium price territory. The Exsurf 16-inch 1200IPS laptop is now $630 (was $899) at Newegg.

If you’re a professional who regularly works with large files, layered projects, or heavy multitasking, you’ll know how quickly underpowered laptops can become frustrating. That shouldn't be a problem with this system, which boasts Windows 11 Pro, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, an 8-core, 16-thread processor boosting up to 5.1GHz. That’s a high-performance chip built for more demanding workloads without slowing to a crawl.

Today's top laptop deal

Exsurf 16-inch 1200ips Laptop: was $899 now $630 at Newegg This Exsurf 16-inch laptop pairs a Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core processor with 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for fast, responsive performance. The 1920x1200 IPS display adds extra vertical workspace, while WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual full-function USB-C ports round out connectivity.

It comes with 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM in a 16GB x2 setup, along with a 1TB NVMe SSD. That’s a good amount of memory for editing large Photoshop files or complex spreadsheets - so it's not just restricted to your day-to-day office apps.

Graphics come from the integrated AMD Radeon 780M, which is capable enough for light creative workloads and even some casual gaming. Just don't expect to edit any feature-length movies here.

The 16-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS display offers extra vertical space compared to standard 1080p panels, which makes a difference when working in timelines or long documents. Colors are vivid, and viewing angles are wide, as you’d expect from IPS.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and the laptop has two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, two full-function USB-C ports, HDMI, and a MicroSD slot.

There's a 68.4Wh battery with support for 100W PD charging over USB-C, with the charger included in the box.

It also includes extras like a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and webcam switch.

At $630, this is a well-specced 16-inch laptop with 32GB of DDR5 and a fast Ryzen 7 chip, making it a solid buy for creatives and power users who want performance without pushing into four-figure territory.

