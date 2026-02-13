HP's Omen Max 16 laptop with Core Ultra 9, RTX 5080 and 32GB DDR5 is a video editing powerhouse - and it's got a huge $1300 saving for Presidents' Day

Creatives and professionals seeking serious computing power should take a look at this great deal I've found for Presidents Day. The HP Omen Max 16-inch laptop has dropped to just $1999.99 (was $3300) at Newegg, which is a massive reduction on a machine packed with high-end hardware.

This isn’t just about raw performance numbers either, because the Omen Max combines workstation-level specs with portability, making it a strong option for video editing, design work, 3D projects, and heavy multitasking.

At the heart of the system is Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, offering high clock speeds and a large core count that keeps demanding applications running smoothly. Paired with 32GB of DDR5 memory, it has plenty of headroom for creative workloads that push multiple apps at once.

Today's best HP Omen Max laptop deal

HP Omen Max 16-inch Laptop: was $3,300 now $1,999.99 at Newegg

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory gives creators the power needed for rendering, AI-assisted workflows, and accelerated creative tools, while also helping with complex visual tasks that lean heavily on GPU performance.

The 16-inch WQXGA display offers a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, up to 500 nits brightness, and full 100% sRGB coverage, it delivers clear, color-accurate visuals that work well for photo editing, content creation, and professional projects.

Storage comes in the form of a fast 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, giving you plenty of room for large files while keeping load times quick. It comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

Despite all that power, it remains portable enough for people who need desktop-level performance without being tied to a desk. The overall package feels much closer to a mobile workstation than a traditional gaming/creative-first machine.

The Omen Max is a great laptop, and this President's Day pricing makes it even more appealing.

In our review we said "its performance under pressure is where it truly excels," so if you’ve been searching for a high-performance laptop for creative or professional use, this is the one you want to check out.