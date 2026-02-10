Lowest ever price: Save $300 on the M5 MacBook Pro in this Presidents' Day deal for photo editors

B&H's President’s Day sale include a massive discount on the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch for $1899 (was $2199) at B&H Photo.

That's the laptop's lowest price yet, and marks a big drop for a product that only launched last year. This creator-focused laptop comes equipped with Apple’s powerful M5 chip, 32GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD.

Aimed squarely at photographers, video editors, and other creative professionals, the 14-inch MacBook Pro runs on Apple’s 10-core M5 processor, combining four performance cores and six efficiency cores to deliver fast results in demanding creative workloads while still offering excellent battery life.

Today's top Apple MacBook Pro (M5) deal

Save $300 Apple 14" Macbook Pro (M5): was $2,199 now $1,899 at BHPhoto The 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M5 chip, 32GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD is now just $1,899, down from $2,199. It’s the lowest price yet for this laptop, released last year, delivering superb performance for photo editing, 4K video work, and demanding creative apps.

A 10-core integrated GPU and dedicated AI acceleration help speed up effects, exports, and modern AI-assisted tools used in photo, video, and design apps.

With 32GB of unified memory, the laptop can handle huge RAW photo libraries, multi-layer Photoshop files, and complex video timelines without choking when several apps are open at once.

The 1TB SSD keeps load times quick and gives you plenty of space for active projects and media.

The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display uses mini-LED backlighting and reaches up to 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness, along with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. If you're all about color accuracy, the wide color P3 gamut here is an absolute dream.

That combination delivers vivid highlights, deep blacks, and smooth motion, ideal for detailed editing work and accurate color grading.

You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, an SD card slot, and MagSafe charging, making it easy to connect cameras, drives, and external displays without juggling adapters.

At $1,899 for President’s Day, this is an amazing price on a high-spec, current-generation MacBook Pro, and a superb opportunity for creatives seeking top performance in a portable machine.

