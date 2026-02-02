This RTX 5060 desktop is the perfect starter PC for creators - and it's just $1079 right now
Ipason Xelra comes with 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD
If you’re after a powerful desktop for creative work, editing, and everyday heavy lifting, you could build a PC from scratch yourself, but I’ve found a this pre-built model at an unmissable price - the Ipason Xelra desktop is $1079 (was $1499) at Newegg.
That's a solid $420 discount on a performance-driven workstation for creators.
The system is built around AMD’s Ryzen 5 9600X, a 6-core, 12-thread processor with boost speeds up to 5.4GHz, and it's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM.
That combo gives you plenty of CPU and GPU headroom for video editing, photo work, 3D projects, motion graphics, and GPU-accelerated creative apps, while also handling multitasking without slowing down.
Today's top creator PC deal
If you want a capable desktop for editing, design, and everyday creative work, the Ipason Xelra is a fantastic buy. It's packing a Ryzen 5 9600X, RTX 5060, 16GB DDR5, and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD, with quiet cooling, clean Windows install, and easy upgrade options.
You get 16GB of DDR5 running at 5600MHz, which is fast enough for modern creative software, alongside a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for quick boot times, fast file transfers, and reduced load times when working with large media libraries.
Both are upgrade-friendly, with support for up to 64GB of RAM if you need more headroom for larger projects.
Cooling is handled by a six copper heat pipe air cooler and six case fans, helping keep temperatures under control while remaining relatively quiet under sustained workloads.
The system uses a B650M motherboard on the AM5 platform, paired with a 650W Gold-rated power supply, providing a stable foundation for future upgrades.
Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 via a USB wireless adapter, and it comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled.
With a one-year warranty and lifetime tech support included, this is a practical, ready-to-go desktop for creators who want strong performance without the hassle of sourcing parts themselves.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
