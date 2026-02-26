Don't believe the hype: That massive $1040 discount on this big-screen laptop isn't what it seems — but I found the creator laptops actually worth your money

There are some genuinely great deals out there on high-end creative laptops right now. There are also deals that look unbelievable on paper, especially when you see massive four-figure “savings” attached. Not all of them are quite what they seem.

Take the Kaigerr AX18 laptop, currently listed at $460 (was $1500) at Amazon.

At first glance, that sounds like a monster discount of $1040, but the specs tell a very different story.

This machine runs on an Intel N150 processor with four cores and boost speeds up to 3.6GHz. That’s an entry-level chip built for basic productivity, web browsing, and light multitasking — not heavy creative workloads.

It's a decent budget laptop, but never in a million years is it the creative powerhouse it would need to be for its claimed original asking price. An asking price I can't see it ever being sold for on CamelCamelCamel.

For some truly impressive machines actually worth that sort of money, I've rounded up some genuinely excellent creator laptop deals for video editing and photo editing below (click here to jump straight to them).

Today's top laptop deal

Paired with that Intel N150 quad-core processor is 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD, which is a decent configuration for everyday use. For students, office tasks, and streaming, that’s perfectly workable.

You also get Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB 3.2, USB-C, and an 8000mAh battery rated for over six hours.

Where it does shine is with the large 18.5-inch Full HD IPS display. Screens of this size are uncommon, and super-rare at this price point. If you want a big panel for spreadsheets, documents, or watching content, it's a solid choice.

At $460, this is broadly in line with other laptops using Intel N-series processors and 16GB RAM. Many similarly specced 15.6-inch systems sit between $350 and $500, depending on storage and build quality.

But is it a decent deal?

If you're after a laptop with a very large display and have modest performance needs, say for school or business tasks, it is well worth the asking price.

Just don’t let the claimed $1500 MSRP fool you into thinking this is a high-end creative beast. It isn’t.

For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best laptops for working from home and best business laptops.

More laptop deals

Save $121 Alienware 16 Aurora Laptop: was $1,400 now $1,279 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Alienware 16 Aurora packs an Intel Core 7 240H chip, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for smooth editing and multitasking. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics handle creative workloads, while a 16-inch 16:10 WQXGA display gives extra vertical workspace. It’s a capable machine for demanding creative tasks.

Save $500 MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop: was $2,599 now $2,099 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ MSI's 16-inch Windows 11 laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX and Nvidia’s RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7. Includes 16GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and a 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Save $90.99 HP Omen Max 16: was $1,579.99 now $1,489 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Although it only has an RTX 5060 graphics card, this is a very capable machine with a great discount. This Omen Max 16 has an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX chip, 32GB DDR5 of memory, and 1TB SSD.