Don't believe the hype: That massive $1040 discount on this big-screen laptop isn't what it seems — but I found the creator laptops actually worth your money

At under $460, the Kaigerr AX18 is a decent choice for students and home workers, but don't believe the hype here

KAIGERR AX18 Laptop
There are some genuinely great deals out there on high-end creative laptops right now. There are also deals that look unbelievable on paper, especially when you see massive four-figure “savings” attached. Not all of them are quite what they seem.

Take the Kaigerr AX18 laptop, currently listed at $460 (was $1500) at Amazon.

This machine runs on an Intel N150 processor with four cores and boost speeds up to 3.6GHz. That’s an entry-level chip built for basic productivity, web browsing, and light multitasking — not heavy creative workloads.

Kaigerr 18.5 Inch Laptop
Kaigerr 18.5 Inch Laptop: was $1,499.99 now $459.99 at Amazon
The Kaigerr AX18 features an Intel N150 quad-core processor boosting to 3.6GHz, paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD. It sports an expansive 18.5-inch Full HD IPS display, integrated Intel graphics, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB-C, and runs Windows 11 Pro for everyday productivity tasks.

Paired with that Intel N150 quad-core processor is 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD, which is a decent configuration for everyday use. For students, office tasks, and streaming, that’s perfectly workable.

You also get Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB 3.2, USB-C, and an 8000mAh battery rated for over six hours.

Where it does shine is with the large 18.5-inch Full HD IPS display. Screens of this size are uncommon, and super-rare at this price point. If you want a big panel for spreadsheets, documents, or watching content, it's a solid choice.

At $460, this is broadly in line with other laptops using Intel N-series processors and 16GB RAM. Many similarly specced 15.6-inch systems sit between $350 and $500, depending on storage and build quality.

But is it a decent deal?

If you're after a laptop with a very large display and have modest performance needs, say for school or business tasks, it is well worth the asking price.

Just don’t let the claimed $1500 MSRP fool you into thinking this is a high-end creative beast. It isn’t.

For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best laptops for working from home and best business laptops.

Alienware 16 Aurora Laptop
Alienware 16 Aurora Laptop: was $1,400 now $1,279 at Amazon
Alienware 16 Aurora packs an Intel Core 7 240H chip, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for smooth editing and multitasking. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics handle creative workloads, while a 16-inch 16:10 WQXGA display gives extra vertical workspace. It’s a capable machine for demanding creative tasks.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop
MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop: was $2,599 now $2,099 at Newegg
MSI's 16-inch Windows 11 laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX and Nvidia’s RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7. Includes 16GB DDR5 memory, a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and a 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

HP Omen Max 16
HP Omen Max 16: was $1,579.99 now $1,489 at Best Buy
Although it only has an RTX 5060 graphics card, this is a very capable machine with a great discount. This Omen Max 16 has an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX chip, 32GB DDR5 of memory, and 1TB SSD.

HP Omen Max 16-inch Laptop
HP Omen Max 16-inch Laptop: was $4,149 now $2,899 at Best Buy
HP's Omen Max 16 delivers serious performance for creatives and professionals, pairing AMD's Ryzen 9 HX 375 processor with 32GB of DDR5 memory and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. Its sharp 16-inch WQXGA display, fast 1TB SSD, and powerful specs make it ideal for demanding creative workloads and multitasking on the go.

