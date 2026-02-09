HP’s massive President’s Day sale: Save up to $2845 (not a typo!) on AI-powered laptops and 4K desktops

President’s Day sales are in full swing, and HP has rolled out some of its biggest desktop and laptop discounts of the year so far. My favorite deal right now is the HP OmniStudio X all-in-one desktop, now $1115 (was $1730) at HP.

Remember, to get the full discount, copy the code PRESDAYPC75.

It's not the only computer on sale though. The company has cut hundreds, and in some cases thousands, off several systems, ranging from compact laptops to large all-in-one desktops. So, I've picked out the best ones you definitely won't want to miss.

For more savings, we're tracking down all the top deals across tech live as they happen in Best Buy's President's Day Sale.

Today's top HP computer deal

Save $615 HP OmniStudio X All-In-One Desktop: was $1,730 now $1,115 at HP US The OmniStudio X pairs a massive 31.5-inch 4K display with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, all in a clean all-in-one design. It’s built for users who want a big, clutter-free workstation with modern AI features.

This model pairs a 31.5-inch 4K display with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

It’s a Copilot+ PC, combining a large, high-resolution screen with modern AI features and a clean, cable-light desk setup.

If you prefer a traditional laptop, the HP OmniBook 7 is one of the more aggressive deals. It drops from $1,149.99 to $529.99, a $620 discount.

This configuration includes a 17.3-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD.

The larger screen and full-size keyboard make it a better fit for users who want a desktop-like experience in a portable form.

At the budget end, the OmniBook 5 is now just $429.99, down from $999.99.

It comes with a 16-inch WUXGA display, a 13th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it one of the most affordable large-screen laptops in the sale.

Business users will find the biggest percentage saving in the Elite x360 1040 G11. This 14-inch 2-in-1 with a 2.8K OLED display, Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is down to $995 from a pricey $3,840 MSRP.

It also runs Windows 11 Pro and includes HP’s Wolf Pro security suite.

Across the board, HP’s President’s Day line-up covers a wide range of prices and form factors, with big discounts on its newer AI-focused models.

More HP laptop deals