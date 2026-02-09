The $649 AI laptop: Lenovo’s Core Ultra 7 Yoga 7i is the biggest surprise of Presidents' Day

Lenovo’s Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is already a popular choice for students, professionals, and everyday users, but this President’s Day deal makes it even more attractive. Right now, the Yoga 7i is $649 (was $1050) at Best Buy.

That's a surprisingly good $400 discount on a modern, versatile laptop with strong specs and a premium design.

At the center of this configuration is Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155U processor, part of the newer Core Ultra line-up with built-in AI capabilities. Paired with 16GB of fast LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB SSD, it’s a perfect choice for multitasking, office work, creative apps, and general productivity.

Today's top Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 deal

Save $401 Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: was $1,050 now $649 at Best Buy Lenovo’s Yoga 7i 2-in-1 combines a large 16-inch touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 performance, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD in a sleek aluminum design. Its flexible hinge supports laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes, while Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt ports, and long battery life make it ideal for everyday productivity.

The integrated Intel graphics handle everyday visuals and light creative workloads with ease.

The 16-inch touchscreen display gives you plenty of space for work, streaming, or browsing, and the 1920×1200 resolution provides a bit more vertical room than standard Full HD screens.

Thanks to its 2-in-1 hinge, you can use it as a traditional laptop, flip it into tent or stand mode for media, or fold it flat into a tablet for drawing or note-taking.

Lenovo’s Yoga line is known for its solid build quality, and this model continues that tradition with an aluminum chassis, backlit keyboard, and a stylish Storm Grey finish.

It also includes useful extras like a 1080p webcam, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, and a good selection of ports, including Thunderbolt and HDMI.

Battery life is rated for up to 13 hours, making it suitable for a full workday or classes without constantly hunting for a charger. Weighing just over four pounds, it’s still portable enough for commuting or travel.

At $649, this Yoga 7i offers a great combination of performance, storage, flexibility, and premium design.

