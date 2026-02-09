The $649 AI laptop: Lenovo’s Core Ultra 7 Yoga 7i is the biggest surprise of Presidents' Day
It comes with a 16-inch touchscreen, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and a $400 saving at Best Buy
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Lenovo’s Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is already a popular choice for students, professionals, and everyday users, but this President’s Day deal makes it even more attractive. Right now, the Yoga 7i is $649 (was $1050) at Best Buy.
That's a surprisingly good $400 discount on a modern, versatile laptop with strong specs and a premium design.
At the center of this configuration is Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155U processor, part of the newer Core Ultra line-up with built-in AI capabilities. Paired with 16GB of fast LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB SSD, it’s a perfect choice for multitasking, office work, creative apps, and general productivity.
Today's top Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 deal
Lenovo’s Yoga 7i 2-in-1 combines a large 16-inch touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 performance, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD in a sleek aluminum design. Its flexible hinge supports laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes, while Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt ports, and long battery life make it ideal for everyday productivity.
The integrated Intel graphics handle everyday visuals and light creative workloads with ease.
The 16-inch touchscreen display gives you plenty of space for work, streaming, or browsing, and the 1920×1200 resolution provides a bit more vertical room than standard Full HD screens.
Thanks to its 2-in-1 hinge, you can use it as a traditional laptop, flip it into tent or stand mode for media, or fold it flat into a tablet for drawing or note-taking.
Lenovo’s Yoga line is known for its solid build quality, and this model continues that tradition with an aluminum chassis, backlit keyboard, and a stylish Storm Grey finish.
It also includes useful extras like a 1080p webcam, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, and a good selection of ports, including Thunderbolt and HDMI.
Battery life is rated for up to 13 hours, making it suitable for a full workday or classes without constantly hunting for a charger. Weighing just over four pounds, it’s still portable enough for commuting or travel.
At $649, this Yoga 7i offers a great combination of performance, storage, flexibility, and premium design.
For more top picks, these are the best business laptops we've tested and reviewed.
Also consider
Lenovo’s 15.6-inch IdeaPad Slim 3i pairs a Full HD display with an Intel N100 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, making it a practical, affordable Windows laptop and a strong Chromebook replacement for everyday use. The inclusion of a year of Microsoft 365 Personal sweetens the deal.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.