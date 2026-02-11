Better than half price: Modern Intel laptops don't get cheaper than this $220 Asus Vivobook in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale
You'll need to act fast as the deal won't be around for very long
This might be the cheapest laptop deal I've seen worth buying in a Presidents' Day sale - the Asus Vivobook 14 has crashed to just $220 (was $450) at Best Buy.
With more than 50% off on this 2025 model, this 14-inch laptop gives you a crisp 1920 x 1080 FHD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and anti-glare coating. At 250 nits, it’s bright enough for home, office, or classroom use.
Under the hood, it runs on an Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 6 cores and 8 threads. Boost speeds reach up to 4.5GHz, which is plenty for web browsing, Office apps, streaming, and light creative work.
Today's top Asus Vivobook 14 deal
The Asus Vivobook 14 packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display with anti-glare coating and a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on an Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 8GB RAM and a 128GB PCIe SSD. Wi-Fi 6E, multiple USB ports, HDMI, and up to 8 hours of battery life round it out.
You also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz. That’s enough for multitasking across documents, tabs, and video calls without constant slowdowns.
Storage comes in at 128GB via a PCIe 3.0 SSD. It’s not huge, but it’s fast for boot times and everyday responsiveness and you can pair it with a portable drive for storage.
Intel UHD Graphics handle daily visuals with ease, making this a solid fit for students, remote workers, and professionals who need a dependable portable machine.
It runs Windows 11 Home in S Mode and includes Microsoft Copilot for help with summaries, image generation, and quick answers.
Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-A 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a combo audio jack.
Battery life stretches up to 8 hours, and FastCharge gets it back to 100 percent in about 1 hour and 20 minutes. That’s convenient for busy days on campus or at work.
The Quiet Blue finish gives it a clean, modern look, and it weighs just 3.09 pounds and measures 0.7 inches thin, so it’s easy to carry daily.
For $220, this is a budget laptop that covers the essentials without draining your wallet.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
