Presidents' Day sales 2022: the best deals on appliances, TV, mattresses and more

The 2022 Presidents' Day sales event has arrived with deals on appliances, TVs, mattresses, and laptops from retailers including Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's, and Dell. We've been scouring through today's best offers to bring you the best Presidents' Day sales and standout deals happening now.



Presidents' Day sales mean massive discounts on major appliances, and Best Buy, Lowe's, and Home Depot are all offering best-ever deals on everything from ovens and ranges to refrigerators, washers, and more. All three offer price matching, but Best Buy is our top pick - we like its complimentary home consulting service, which can answer any questions you have about a product.



Mattresses are also a popular President's Day sales category with sitewide sales from brands like DreamCloud and Nectar. (You'll find the biggest offers here, and there are more on our Presidents' Day mattress sales page.)



If you're looking for tech deals, Dell's Presidents' Day sale includes laptop deals starting at just $229.99, and you can find record-low prices on smart home devices from Amazon.

Presidents' Day sales 2022: top picks

Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale: save up to $740 on major appliances

Save up to $740 - The Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale is always a popular event thanks to massive savings on major appliances and its complimentary home consulting service. You can save up to $740 on major appliances, including washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more.

Dell Presidents' Day sale: laptop deals starting at $229.99

Save $264 – Dell's Presidents' Day sale includes best-ever offers on its best-selling laptops like the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware as well as desktops, and monitors with deals starting at just $229.99. Our favorite deal from today's sale is Dell's powerful XPS 13 laptop on sale for $685.99.

Amazon: save up to 40% off on Amazon's best-selling devices

Save up to $300 - While Amazon hasn't launched an official Presidents' Day sale, the retailer is offering up to 40% off its best-selling devices like Fire tablets, TVs, the Ring doorbell, the Fire TV Stick, and more. Today's sale is a great opportunity to score an Amazon device at a record-low price.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale: save up to $500 on Samsung appliances

Save up to $500 - Samsung's President's Day sale is offering up to $500 on its best-selling major appliances like ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, and washers and dryers. If you're looking for deals on small appliances, you can also save big on vacuums and microwaves.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: up to 30% off top-brand appliances

Save up to $900 - Home Depot's official Presidents' Day sale has just launched, and the retailer is offering up to $900 on major appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, and dryers, and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirpool, GE, and more. You can also save up to 30% on stainless steel kitchen packages from Samsung and LG.

YnM Weighted Blanket: $49.80 $39.80 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for $39.80 when you apply the additional $10 coupon at checkout. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for an Apple Watch deal in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's deal is for the Midnight Black and Starlight sports band, and both smartwatches are in stock and ready to ship.

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - If you're looking for an air fryer in today's Presidents' Day sales, Best Buy has this budget option from Bella Pro on sale for just $29.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals and features a temperature range from 175°F to 400°F.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $16 - You can snag these top-rated pillows from Amazon for just $33.99. The queen-size pillow set has over 149,000 positive reviews, thanks to the 250-thread count cover, cooling technology, and now an ultra-affordable price.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174.98 at Amazon

Save $74 - If you're looking to snag a deal on the all-new AirPods Pro, Amazon has the best-selling earbuds on sale for $174.98. That's the best deal you can find right now and $20 less than last week's price. The AirPods Pro now include a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods and features active noise cancellation technology.

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: $999 $689 at Amazon

Save $310 - Tools are another popular Presidents' Day sales category and Amazon is offering a massive $310 discount on this Dewalt Max cordless drill combo kit bringing the price down to $689. You're getting over ten tools, including; drill/driver, impact driver, blower, light, Bluetooth speaker, oscillating tool, grinder, circ saw, recipe saw, and a charger.

ionvac SmartClean V4 Robot Vacuum: $399.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $200 - If you're looking for a budget robot vacuum ahead of Presidents' Day, Walmart has the Ionvac Smartclean V4 robot vacuum on sale for just $199, thanks to today's $200 discount. That's the best price we've found for the robot vacuum that features self-emptying technology and provides up to 120 hours of run time.

Samsung Chromebook 4: $245.99 $128 at Walmart

Save $117 - The Samsung Chromebook 4 is usually more expensive than similar devices, so we tend to pass on it, but it still has a strong discount this week at Walmart. For just $128, you're getting 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, an Intel processor, and an impressive battery life of up to 12.5 hours.

Saatva Modern Foam mattress: from $1,095 at Saatva

Save $200 - The twin size is excluded from this Saatva Presidents’ Day sale, but you can get $200 off every other size Modern Foam. This is Saatva’s cheapest mattress and a plush take on memory foam infused with dual-phase cooling tech to disperse excess heat. There’s also dedicated lumbar support to keep your spine aligned. A queen size is $1,295 and you’ll have 180 nights to trial it.

TCL 70-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $829.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 – A fantastic big-screen budget TV, Best Buy has this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $599.99. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, the TCL 4 Series display features 4K HD resolution, Chromecast, and the Google Assistant built-in and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Presidents' Day sales 2022: TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $369.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - A great budget small screen in today's Presidents' Day sales - you can get the all-new Amazon Fire TV on sale for $259.99 and the retailer is throwing in a free Echo Dot when you use promo code FTVDOT22 at checkout. A fantastic value, the 43-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote and works with your Echo Dot to control compatible smart home devices.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV: $599.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $220 - Another fantastic Presidents' Day deal from Amazon is this Insignia 50-inch QLED TV on sale for just $379.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV: $498 $448 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has this 65-inch set from Hisense on sale for just $448. The 4K display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and includes the Roku operating system so you can easily stream your favorite apps from the home screen of your TV.

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $569.99 $489.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Our favorite Presidents' Day TV deal is this 65-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $489.99. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $600, which is an incredible value.

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000 in today's Presidents' Day sales, the LG A1 is a fantastic option. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. Today, Best Buy has the 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $799.99.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Samsung

Save $500 - If you've wanted to get your hands on Samsung's popular The Frame TV, now is a perfect time, thanks to Samsung's Presidents' Day sale. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



55-inch model on sale for $1,499.99 $999.99

75-inch model on sale for $2,999.99 $2,699.99

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,896.99 at Amazon

Save $603 - If you're looking for a premium display in today's President's Day sales, you can get LG's brilliant C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,896.99. That's a massive $603 discount for the 65-inch display and only $100 more than the record-low price. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

Presidents' Day sales 2022: mattress deals

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 free gifts at Nectar Sleep

Save up to $499 - Nectar's Presidents' Day sale includes up to $100 in savings on its popular memory foam mattress, plus $399 worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector. Ranked number two in our best mattress guide, Nectar's medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive and a fantastic value with today's offer.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $645 $516 at T&N

Save up to $219 - You can now save up to 20% sitewide in the Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day sale. That discount reduces the brand's already affordable Original memory foam mattress to just $516 (was $645) for a twin, while a queen is reduced to $876 (was $1,095). That's an excellent price on a mattress made with heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel to dissipate heat while you sleep.

Saatva Modern Foam mattress: from $1,095 at Saatva

Save $200 - The twin size is excluded from this Saatva Presidents’ Day mattress sale, but you can get $200 off every other size Modern Foam. This is Saatva’s cheapest mattress and a plush take on memory foam infused with dual-phase cooling tech to disperse excess heat. There’s also dedicated lumbar support to keep your spine aligned. A queen size is $1,295 and you’ll have 180 nights to trial it.

Helix Midnight Mattress: from $699 $599 at Helix Sleep

Save up to $150 + get two free pillows - Even though Helix is calling this its Presidents’ Day mattress sale, we see this offer most months from the brand. However it’s still good value if you want one of the best side sleeper mattresses for less, and get some free luxury pillows too. A queen size Helix Midnight is now reduced to $999, while the Midnight Luxe (a premium version) is down to $1,749 in a queen size.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress: from $769 $499 at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $540 - Cooling mattresses normally cost more than this, so if you’re a hot sleeper on a budget, this is the best Presidents’ Day mattress sale for you. The Cocoon Chill uses a stretch-knit cover infused with phase change material that absorbs then dissipates heat, ensuring the mattress stays cool to the touch. It’s comfy for all sleep positions, with memory foam producing a cradling effect.

Layla Memory Foam mattress: from $749 $599 + 2 free pillows at Layla

Save up to $150 - Layla's most popular mattress has a three-inch layer of antimicrobial copper-infused memory foam to keep you cool at night. You can snag a $150 discount plus two free pillows with Layla's newly launched Presidents' Day mattress sale, with a queen size priced $949 (was $1,099). And if you need a foundation and bed frame, you can save up to $600 with a bundle deal.

Bear Original mattress: from $748 $561 + two free pillows and sheets at Bear

Save up to $405 - Bear is offering 25% off mattresses, plus you'll have two free pillows, a sheet set and terry mattress protector added to your order for free. The 10-inch Bear Original memory foam mattress has a firmer feel, suited to couples, heavier bodies and stomach sleepers, and offers good pressure relief. This Presidents' Day deal cuts the price of a twin mattress to $561, and just $749 for a queen.

Purple Original mattress: from $799 $674 at Purple

Save up to $125 - The Original and still the best Purple bed for the money. While there’s lashings of foam in the Purple Original, the big sell is two inches of GelFlex Grid to cradle your pressure points (think hips, shoulders and back) so you sleep more comfortably. Thanks to the brand’s newly launched Presidents’ Day mattress sale, you can bag a queen size Purple bed-in-a-box for $1,274 (was $1,399).

Presidents' Day sales 2022: laptop deals

Acer Chromebook 311: $249 $109 at Best Buy

Save $140 - A fantastic budget laptop option in today's Presidents' Day sales, Best Buy has the Acer Chromebook 311 on sale for just $109. The 11.6-inch laptop comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and all-day battery life - all for just $109.

Samsung Chromebook 4: $245.99 $128 at Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is usually more expensive than similar devices, so we tend to pass on it, but it still has a strong discount this week at Walmart. For just $128, you're getting 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, an Intel processor, and an impressive battery life of up to 12.5 hours.

HP Chromebook x360: $359.99 $259.99 at HP

Save $100 – While this may look expensive for a Chromebook, we actually think it's a terrific deal when you factor in the fact this is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch touch screen. If you chose to pay a lot less you'd usually find only 11-inch machines with no touch capabilities and worse components. This x360 has a basic but decent AMD processor as well as 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage - fine for light use or schoolwork.

HP 15z laptop: $469.99 $299.99 at HP

Save $170 – For those on a smaller budget but still want to come away with a great value laptop, HP's Presidents' Day sales has this 15z laptop for under $300. It's a great choice if you need a machine for light use and basic work. The real highlight is that it still comes with 8GB RAM, which will ensure good performance despite the weaker processor. You also get a 128GB SSD for speedy access for files and quick load times for applications.

HP 14t laptop: $549.99 $379.99 at HP

Save $170 – Our pick for the best laptop deal in the HP Presidents' Day sale. This is a big discount on a machine that comes with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - not many laptops are available for less with all of these top components. It'll power through everyday tasks and hold its own with more demanding work or multitasking.

Dell Inspiron 5410 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Dell's Inspiron 5410 is getting a massive $250 discount at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop packs a 14-inch touch-screen display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an an11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: $999.99 $599.99 at Walmart

Save $400 – This Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal is even better value than it looks at first glance because it includes the pricey Type Cover accessory as part of the bundle for no additional cost. You also get an i3 processor along with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD - that's a very strong specification for work and everyday browsing. It's a great price for the added portability and flexibility of a Surface device that we haven't seen beaten for a while.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: $868.99 $629.99 at Dell

Save $189 – Here's a big saving of $189 on an Inspiron 15 laptop from Dell's Presidents' Day sale. This one comes with a huge 16GB of RAM - some may say overkill, but it's always a worthwhile performance upgrade. An i5 processor and 256GB round out a solid spec for this high-end laptop deal.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $949 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $949. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. While we've seen the laptop dip to $799 during Black Friday, this is the best price you can find right now.

Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $200 - Looking for a premium laptop in today's Presidents' Day sales? We gave the Apple MacBook Pro 14 a full five stars in our review, but you'll have to hurry if you want to pick up for its cheapest price ever at Amazon - it won't last long. With Apple's latest M1 Pro chip, a gorgeous Liquid-Retina XDR display, and incredible battery life, this one's a pricey but worthwhile investment for media professionals, programmers, or ultrabook enthusiasts.

Presidents' Day sales 2022: Kitchen appliance deals

Highland single-serve coffee machine: $59.99 $21.99 at Lowes

Save $38 - Sick of drinking instant coffee? This single-serve Highland coffee machine is under half price right now in the Lowe's President's Day sale, an absolute bargain if you're looking upgrade your coffee setup. As a single serve machine this one's not going to be doing several cups at once or fancy drink variations, but it will get you a decent espresso or americano. Note, this is a K-Cup capsule compatible machine.

Highland 6 Qt pressure cooker: $99.99 $30.99 at Lowes

Save $69 - Looking for an easy way to prepare a healthy meal? A pressure cooker is quickly becoming an essential appliance for any busy home kitchen. This Highland 6 Qt is one of the cheapest we've seen to feature a decent capacity and the customer reviews suggest it's a great buy all around. Whether you're looking to cook meat, rice, or steam veg, this is one cheap appliance that can handle it all.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the all-new Instant Pot Pro on sale for $99.99 - just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The six-quart pressure cooker includes 28 smart programs and features ten different cooking appliances in one so you can saute, slow cook, steam, sterilize, and more.

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie, and Convection Oven: $129 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you want an air fryer that can cook a whole rotisserie chicken, then this Presidents' Day deal is for you. The Instant Vortex Pro has a pull-down door, can hold two trays of food at the same time, and is on sale for $99.99 - just $20 more than the record-low price.

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart: $152 $119 at Walmart

Save $31 - Air Fryers are always best-selling during holiday sales and Walmart has the PowerXL Vortex on sale for just $119 - $10 less than last week's price. Perfect for large families, the 10-quart air fryer features ten smart programs, so you can easily whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has a $50 discount on the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which comes complete with an air fryer and 11 smart programs allowing you to whip up ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more with a press of a button. Today's offer is the best deal you can find right now and $40 more than the record-low price.

Over-the-Range Microwave in Stainless Steel: $329 $269 at Samsung

Save $60 - If you're looking to pick up a new microwave in today's Presidents' Day sales, Samsung has this over-the-range microwave in stainless steel on sale for $269. The microwave features a large 1.7 cubic feet capacity and is fingerprint-resistant.

Presidents' Day sales 2022: Vacuum deals

Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $129 at Walmart

Save $20 – A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart's Presidents' Day sale has the Eufy Robovac on sale for just $129. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean.

Shark Navigator cordless vacuum: $199 $179.99 at Lowes

Save $20 - Shark is a name that's synonymous with quality - and a high price tag. Luckily, today's President's Day sale at Lowe's is offering a small but welcome discount to this mid-range Navigator model. This one's a great all-rounder, featuring an integrated HEPA filter and multiple attachments for pesky things like Pet hair.

Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $399.99 $299.99 at Samsung

Save $100 - If you're looking for a lightweight cordless vacuum, you can get the Samsung Jet on sale for $299.99. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

iRobot Roomba i6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Robot vacuums are always popular during the Presidents' Day sales event, and Best Buy has the best-selling iRobot Roomba i6 on sale for $349.99, thanks to today's $200 discount. The robot works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and can be scheduled using the compatible app.

Presidents' Day sales 2022: furniture deals

Wayfair Presidents' Day Clearance: furniture deals starting at $12.99

The highly anticipated Wayfair Presidents' Day sale is officially live, with clearance deals starting at just $12.99. You can save up to 70% off furniture, rugs, decor, lighting, patio items, storage solutions, and more. You can also receive free shipping on orders over $35.

Overstock Presidents' Day Clearance Sale: save up to 70% + free shipping

Overstock's Presidents' Day sale went live last week and the retailer is offering up to 70% off 1000s of items, which features furniture, rugs, mattresses, home decor, lighting, bedding, patio items, and more. You'll also receive free shipping on everything, so this is one you shouldn't miss.

Target Presidents' Day sale: save up to 50% off furniture

Target is always a popular destination for furniture deals, and Target's Presidents' Day sales is offering up to 50% furniture and decor, including desks, consoles, seating, couches, cabinets, and more. You'll find several different styles from popular brands like Opalhouse, Threshold, Project 62, and more.

Ashley Homestore: up to 40% off many categories, plus limited-time doorbusters

Ashely Homestore has gone big for Presidents' Day with a 20-day sale that features discounts of up to 40% on items that span your whole home inside and out. There are reductions on sofas, desks, dining room tables, chairs, side tables and more, plus limited-time doorbusters on the likes of beds, TV stands and nightstands.

Bed, Bath and Beyond: huge savings of up to 50% on 1000s of items for Presidents' Day

Bed, Bath and Beyond has kicked off its Presidents' Day sales with massive reductions of up to 50% across the whole site. As well as savings on over 1000 furniture items, you can also save on bedding and various home decor items, with free shipping when you spend over $39.

Big Lots: get 20% off indoor and outdoor furniture

Budget furniture and decor site Big Lots has plenty of discounts live at the moment in its Presidents' Day sales until February 27. You can find 20% off a whole load of goods, including recliners, sectionals and outdoor seating. The offers stretch into other categories too, with the same 20% reductions in dining, gazebos, accessories and cushions – as well as 20% off all mattresses.

Presidents' Day sales 2022: smart home deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote (Certified Refurbished): $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can pick up the best-selling Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 at Amazon. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. This Presidents' Day deal is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon's device sale has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for just $24.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The compact indoor security camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Echo Dot (Certified Refurbished): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 – If you're looking for a smart speaker in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for just $34.99. The 4th generation Echo Dot works with Amazon Alexa to play music, check the weather, answer questions, and more completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (Certified Refurbished): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - A great price for a Ring Doorbell, Amazon has the certified refurbished Ring Wired doorbell on sale for just $39.99. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and is hard-wired using your existing doorbell for continuous power.

Introducing Blink Video Doorbell: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The all-new Blink Video Doorbell is getting a $10 price cut at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. The Blink doorbell allows you to see who's at your door wherever you are with two-day audio, night-vision, and long-lasting battery life.

Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for a Kindle deal in today's sale, Amazon has the best-selling e-reader on sale for $59.99. That's a massive $30 discount and only $10 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Blink Indoor HD security camera: $80 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20.01 - A fantastic Presidents' Day deal - Amazon has the Blink indoor security camera on sale for just $59.99. That's a $20 discount and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The Blink camera includes two-way audio so you can see, hear and talk to people in your home and includes an impressive two-year battery life.



2 Camera Kit: $139.99 $99.99 | 3 Camera Kit: $189.99 $129.99

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon's Presidents' Day sale also has the Blink outdoor security camera which is on sale for $69.99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.



3 Camera Kit: $249.99 $159.99 5 Camera Kit: $379.99 $229.99

Presidents' Day sales 2022: tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $134.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - You can score a $25 discount on Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet which brings the price down to $109.9o9. The eight-inch HD display provides 32GB of storage, 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. This specific model comes without lockscreen ads.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $439 at Amazon

Save $60 - While we've seen Apple's iPad Air 4 drop to $499 once before, today's deal is the best price you can find and an impressive discount for the powerful tablet. The 2020 iPad that packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 256GB: $479 $449 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $449 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 2021 tablet. The 10.2-inch iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life. Today's iPad deal is for the 256GB model in Space Grey.

iPad mini 6 (64GB, 2021): $499 $459 at Amazon

Save $40 – The best ever deal on the new iPad mini is available once again. The powerful 8.3-inch tablet delivers a similar performance to the iPad Air but in a much smaller form. The much-improved tablet also comes with significant upgrades to the processing chip and cameras, as well as all-day battery life. The Pink color is the only one available at this price, with delivery expected around the end of the month.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can get the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for $999 at Amazon's Presidents' Day Apple sale. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 12.9-inch tablet. The iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.

Presidents' Day sales 2022: smartwatch deals

Fitbit Luxe: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2022, the Fitbit Luxe features a stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and provides up to five days of battery life. Amazon has the fitness tracker on sale for just $99.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker.

Fitbit Charge 5: $179.95 $119.25 at Amazon

Save $60.70 - The Charge 5 is Fitbit's latest and greatest fitness tracker, with stress monitoring, an ECG sensor, on-board GPS, and lots more, all packed into a small, svelte case. Today's deal from Amazon is the lowest price we've seen for the Fitbit Charge 5.

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 3 on sale for a record-low price of $179.95. The top-rated smartwatch features built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides, plus contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls, and more.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $249 at Amazon

Save $30 - Today's cheapest Apple Watch deal is the Apple Watch SE that's on sale for just $249 at Amazon. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $30 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Today's offer applies to the Black, Blue, and Starlight sport bands, and both models are currently in stock and ready to ship.

Presidents' Day sales 2022: headphone deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $98.98 at Amazon

Save $59 - The cheapest AirPods deals in today's Presidents' Day sales is the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $98 at Amazon - just $9 more than the record-low price. Apple's 2nd generation AirPods come with a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life.

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $149.98 at Amazon

Save $29.01 - Amazon has the all-new AirPods 3 on sale for $149.98. That's a $29 discount and only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $119.99 at Best buy

Save $30 – The all-new Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $119.99 at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. This $30 discount puts them considerably lower than the Apple AirPods Pro, which are usually at least $55 more. If you want a quality pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for less, then these are well-worth considering at this price.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has Apple's luxurious AirPods Max on sale for $449 - $20 more than the lowest price we've seen. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

