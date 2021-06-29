The best 4th of July sales 2021: deals from Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's and more

The highly anticipated 4th of July sales event is almost here, so we’ve created this guide as your one-stop shop for the very best deals. We’ve rounded up the best offers from the official 4th of July sales that have already launched as well as the top bargains that are happening right now.



The 4th of July marks the middle of summer, which means you can find fantastic deals on outdoor items such as patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, and more from retailers like Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, and more.



The 4th of July sales event is also a perfect opportunity to score incredible deals on mattresses with some of the best prices we’ve seen all year from brands like Nectar, Tempur-Pedic, Purple, and more.



Last but not least, retailers like Dell and HP are offering epic deals on laptops, and you can find other tech bargains like TVs and headphones from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.



Below you'll find links to the best 4th of July sales from all the top retailers, followed by the stand-out deals on TVs, mattresses, grills, and more. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it will all the top bargains leading up to the holiday weekend event.

4th of July sales: Top deals

The 4 best 4th of July sales

Home Depot 4th of July sale: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and more

Home Depot just launched its 4th of July summer sale, and the retailer is discounting everything you need for your outdoor space, including lawnmowers, grills, planters, flowers, and more. You can also find savings on tools and major appliances such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and more.

Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale: Save up to $500 on major appliances

The Best Buy 4th of July sale event just launched, and the retailer is offering big savings on top-brand major appliances. You can save over $1,000 on KitchenAid appliance packages, LG appliances, GE washer and dryer packages.

Walmart 4th of July sale: Rollbacks on TVs, grills, furniture, and more

Walmart's 4th of July sale includes something for everyone with discounts on everything from grills, furniture, and kitchen appliances to TVs, laptops, headphones, and more. You'll also find clearance prices on summer items which means record-low prices on swimwear, patio furniture, outdoor toys, and more.

Lowe's 4th of July appliance sale: major appliances starting at $379

You can instantly save up to $750 when you buy qualifying appliances at Lowe's 4th of July sale event. You can save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, rangers, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool, plus score free local delivery on your purchase.

4th of July sales - today's top deals

Nectar mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Editor's choice: Nectar's 4th of July pre-sale gets you a $400 discount on its most popular mattresses, plus you'll get $399-worth of free sleep accessories added to your order too. Our top pick is the Nectar Memory Foam mattress: it's medium-firm, with a cooling cover, and we found it to be extremely comfortable and supportive (plus our sister site Tom's Guide recommends it as the best mattress you can buy). For pure value, this mattress deal is tough to beat.

Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV from Hisense on sale for just $359.99 - a fantastic price for a mid-size set with smart capabilities. While the $30 discount might not seem like much, before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price.

The DreamCloud: from $799 $699 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - DreamCloud's early 4th of July sale includes a $200 discount on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm), and get a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and a cooling pillow (worth $75) added to your order for free. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Apple Watch Series 6 might just be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features. The best-selling smartwatch has been difficult to find in stock as of late, so while this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best price you can find right now.

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $99 at Walmart

Save $80 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for a record-low price of $99. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: $195 $171.50 at Amazon

Dell XPS 13 (2021): $1,099 $899.99 at Dell

Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva

Save $250 - Score a $200 discount when you spend over $975 at Saatva's early access 4th of July sale. The offer applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system.

Char-Broil Performance grill: $279 $198 at Lowe's

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $39 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $159.98. While that's not the lowest price we've seen, it's the only AirPods deal that's currently in stock at Amazon, so if you're after AirPods today, we'd take advantage now before it's too late.

4th of July sales: TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $149.99, plus you'll get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with your purchase for a total savings of $89.99 - a fantastic deal. The smart TV comes with the Fire OS and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

TCL 32-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV: $249.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - If you're working with a small space, Walmart has this TCL 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $199.99. That's the best price we've seen for the HD TV, which includes the Roku experience for seamless streaming from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy's latest sale has this Hisense A6G is now down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price. You're getting Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual: X, smart capabilities, and a handy voice remote.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - You don't need to spend big to bag yourself a fully-featured 4K smart TV - here's a great option from Amazon. This Insignia has Fire TV built right into its software so you don't have to buy extra Sticks or dongles to enjoy all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video. It's also fully HDR compatible and will work great with any other Amazon Alexa supported device.

Onn. 70-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $528 at Walmart

Walmart's 4th of July sale has this budget 70-inch set from Onn. on sale for just $528. That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV that includes the Roku OS, allowing you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku TV: $699.99 $627.47 at Walmart

Save $72 - If you're looking for a mid-size TV with a premium viewing experience, then this TCL 6-Series is a great option, and it's currently on sale for $627 at Walmart's 4th of July sale. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a decent discount for the 55-inch QLED TV, which delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and deep contrasts and comes with the Roku experience and a handy voice remote.

Sony 55-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $949,99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy has this Sony 55-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

Sony 55-inch A8H OLED TV: $1,899 $1,298 at Amazon

Save $600 - Our favorite 4th of July TV deal is the 55-inch Sony A8H OLED that's on sale for $1,298 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic discount if you're looking for a feature-rich OLED TV with a cinema-like picture experience.

4th of July sales: mattress deals

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Save up to $700 - Save 35% off the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll receive two free premium pillows and a sheet set - a total saving of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: $399.99 $367.14 at Amazon

Save $32 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. The Queen size is currently in stock and on sale for just $367.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $450 $405 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Save up to 20% off sitewide at Tuft & Needle's official 4th of July sale. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $405 (was $450) for a twin, while a queen now costs $625.50, down from $695 - a fantastic price for a quality mattress.

4th of July sales: Kitchen deals

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal at this year's 4th of July sales event, this is one of the lowest prices you'll find. The Bella Pro features a 4.2-quart capacity and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanups.

OMMO Blender: $169.99 $89 at Amazon

Save $80 - This 68oz blender is on sale for a record-low price of $89 thanks to this massive $80 discount at Amazon. The 1800w blender features seven built-in pre-settings and nine different speed controls so you can blend everything from smoothies, soups, baby food, dips and more.

10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: $189.99 $127.49 at Amazon

Save $62.50 - The Air Fryer that does it all is on sale for a record-low price of $127.49 at Amazon. Perfect for large families, the 20-Quart air fryer also includes a rotisserie, dehydrator, pizza grill and oven toaster and features 10 preset options so you can prepare meals with a touch of a button.

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker: $219.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Brew a hot or iced cappuccino or latte with a push of a button with the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker that's on sale for $189.99 at the Best Buy. That's the best price we've seen for the coffee maker that also comes with a built-in milk frother and features a cold setting for cold-frothed milk.

LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave: $ 239.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Upgrade your current microwave with this LG NeoChef that's on sale for $189.99 at Best Buy's 4th of July appliance sale event. You'll get even heat distribution thanks to LG's smart inverter technology, and the antibacterial coating makes for easy cleanups.

4th of July sales: Vacuum deals

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $99 at Walmart

Save $80 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for a record-low price of just $99. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo 27909: $229 $159 at Walmart

Save $70 - Get a powerful clean for less with this saving from Walmart's 4th of July sale. This effective upright vacuum makes light work of pet hair, is super easy to empty, and is on sale for a record-low price of $159.

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum: $249.99 $224 at Amazon

iHome AutoVac Nova Robot Vacuum and Mop: $599 $299 at Walmart

Save $300 - A fantastic price, Walmart has a massive $300 discount on the iHome AutoVac Nova. That's the lowest price we've found for the robot mop/vacuum hybrid that automatically recharges and empties itself.

4th of July sales: laptop deals

Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Chromebook: $199 $159 at Walmart

Save $40 - If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal for casual use, then this Samsung Chromebook is a fantastic option at just $159. You're getting 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.

Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Notebook: $749 $429 at Walmart

Save $370 - This ultra-slim Gateway Notebook has a massive $370 price cut at Walmart's 4th of July sale. That's a great price for a 15.6-inch laptop that packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor.

HP 15t laptop (Core i7): $799.99 $689.99 at HP

Save $90 - If you're looking for a mid-range laptop that'll cover all the bases and then some, this 15.6-inch HP 15T is a great choice. A combination of an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD makes it one speedy operator indeed and our personal top pick for value at HP's 4th of July sale.View Deal

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price at Amazon, after weeks of being stuck at $949. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and

Dell XPS 13 (2021): $1,099 $899.99 at Dell

When is 4th of July 2021?

While we know that Independence Day is on July 4th, this year it falls on a Sunday, which means the federal observed holiday will take place on Monday, July 5.



Independence Day is an annual celebration in the United States to commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence that took place on July 4, 1776.

When do 4th of July sales start?

Most 4th of July sales will kick off the week before the holiday, which means we should start to see deals pop up in late June. This year, the highly anticipated Prime Day sale takes place on June 21 and 22, which means retailers might hold off on promoting 4th of July offers till after the two-day Amazon event.



All 4th of July sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Monday, July 5. We'll be updating this page daily with all the best early bargains, so make sure to check back for new discounts and deals.

What are the best 4th of July sales?

The biggest categories discounted during the 4th of July sales event include appliances, patio furniture, mattresses, clothing, and tech items like laptops and TVs. Because the 4th of July marks the middle of the summer, you can find clearance items on several outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, planters, lawn mowers, and more.



The 4th of July is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses, with retailers like Casper and Temper-Pedic participating in sitewide sales. Home Depot and Lowe's are just a few retailers that will be discounting top-brand appliances all weekend long, and tech retailers like Best Buy and Dell have fantastic deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, and more.