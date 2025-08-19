Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

‘Let the cat out of the bag there’: Elon Musk says the new, affordable Tesla coming in 2025 will just be a cheaper Model Y

Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

I’ve driven the Xpeng G6 and it doesn’t hide its main ambition – stealing the Tesla Model Y’s crown

Pro

Would you let Elon Musk control your home's power? Tesla applies to start providing electricity to UK homes

Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

More bad news for Tesla – Xiaomi's new Model Y rival beats it on price and just smashed pre-order records