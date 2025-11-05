Affordable RTX 5090 access is available via on-demand cloud GPU rentals

SaladCloud offers the lowest pricing at just twenty-five cents per hour

Flexible GPU leasing gives users powerful computing options without upfront investment

Developers and researchers are increasingly turning to short-term GPU rentals to manage demanding AI workloads without the high cost of ownership, and renting a top-tier RTX 5090 graphics card costs far less than you might expect.

Several cloud platforms now offer Nvidia’s flagship $3000 GPU for short-term lease, with pricing coming in at well under a buck an hour.

Cheapest of the bunch we’ve seen so far is from SaladCloud with pricing starting at 25 cents per hour for a 32GB RTX 5090 instance.

Affordable choices

The company operates a decentralized cloud platform offering access to over sixty thousand GPUs sourced from both consumer and data center systems.

SaladCloud allows full customization of GPU, CPU, and memory allocations, so users can match performance levels to their workload requirements.

At $0.25 per hour, the platform undercuts most traditional providers. Renting an RTX 5090 for a full day on SaladCloud would total around $6, while a month of continuous use would cost roughly $180.

Users can choose between priority levels depending on job type and resource demand.

Vast.ai, another GPU marketplace, lists RTX 5090 cards from around $0.32 per hour, depending on host reliability, bandwidth, and available CPU pairing.

An example listing shows a 32GB RTX 5090 paired with an AMD EPYC 9654 processor and 451GB of system memory, running at approximately 109 TFLOPS.

Novita’s pricing sits higher on average, with its RTX 5090 32GB on-demand rate at $0.63 per hour, and $0.32 per hour for spot instances. Higher-frequency configurations can reach $0.72 per hour, still very affordable.

Although these options include predictable billing and centralized support, SaladCloud’s model presents a lower-cost alternative for users more focused on cost efficiency than managed services.

