IMSCAD and Lenovo workstations now offer a remote setup for users who need to run heavy design and 3D software without paying the high prices of public cloud services.

The service gives each user a 1:1 link to a workstation such as the ThinkStation P3 Ultra with a Gen 9 Intel CPU that reaches 6.0 GHz and an Nvidia chip with up to 24GB of VRAM.

The provider delivers this hardware through cloud hosting, promising lower costs while maintaining consistent performance.

Cheaper path for graphical workloads

IMSCAD states its service is backed by Lenovo hardware and that its systems are 50% cheaper than high-end public cloud platforms.

“For far too long, Public cloud pricing is far too high when you want to run graphical applications and desktops,” said CEO Adam Jull.

“Imagine having a super-powerful workstation you never see or touch, but can access from anywhere in the world - that’s the reality we deliver today for architects, engineers, and designers.”

The setup removes shared virtual machines and gives users direct access to dedicated workstations.

This approach allows users to pay less while running faster hardware, using cloud storage and cloud hosting platforms.

TKDA, an engineering, architecture, and planning firm in Minnesota, tested four different services while replacing the setup it adopted during COVID.

TKDA runs AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp, and point cloud software, and these programs demand strong graphical output.

The test showed that the remote workstation handled these tasks without slowdown or instability.

“IMSCAD stood out far above all other solutions in our testing,” said Nicholas J. Steele, senior systems analyst, TKDA.

“The performance of the Lenovo P3 Ultra we accessed was a surprise for all testers. None of us thought we would ever get remote performance that outperformed our local machines.”

This service operates as a “Workstation as a Service” and uses rentable workstations on a monthly plan with contracts ranging from one month to 36 months.

The model is clear and direct: users rent a workstation, they pay a fixed monthly rate, and they avoid the higher charges produced by public cloud instances.

The workstations sit inside Equinix Data Centres, and users connect to them directly. IMSCAD claims this is a simpler and cheaper way to run graphical workloads at scale.

