A workstation designed for travel still feels risky for expensive laptops

Open-source customization adds freedom, not necessarily confidence, for mobile creators

Smart features aside, it still feels strange to lift a workstation by a handle

Tether Tools has introduced the AeroTrac Workstation System, a foldable setup designed for creators who want to carry their gear anywhere, even a $10,000 Apple MacBook Pro.

The company presents it as a modular, professional-grade workstation which looks to combine portability and strength.

Yet, despite its thoughtful engineering, it is difficult to ignore the question of whether carrying such an expensive business laptop on a foldable desk is really a good idea.

A workstation built for portability

Weighing just 3.3 pounds, the AeroTrac folds to a slim 8.5-by-11-inch size and opens into a 17-by-11-inch aluminum surface capable of holding up to 30 pounds of equipment.

The compact design makes it ideal for travel, but balancing high-value laptops or peripherals on a small platform may not appeal to everyone.

Its standout feature is an integrated track system that allows accessories to attach through precision-milled channels using standard threads.

This keeps everything securely in place, even while on the move.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tether Tools includes magnetic tabs for easy folding, a detachable handle for carrying, and a built-in tool for quick adjustments.

The system can mount on tripods, C-stands, or rolling carts, and optional legs turn it into a freestanding workstation.

It is flexible enough for photographers, filmmakers, and digital artists who move frequently between shoots.

However, the concept of resting a fragile laptop like a MacBook Pro on a compact frame outdoors or on set may not feel reassuring.

Even with its solid build, the setup still exposes equipment to vibration, dust, or impact, risks that could outweigh the convenience.

At $299, the AeroTrac sits between basic folding tables and full studio workstations, targeting creators who need a lightweight yet reliable surface.

It even supports customization through open-source 3D print files, allowing users to create their own attachments.

These details show careful thought from Tether Tools, but they also highlight the fine line between innovation and overengineering.

Via Yanko Design

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.