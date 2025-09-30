The Welder Keyboard merges mechanical typing with touchscreen control for multitasking efficiency

Its 12.8-inch display supports ten-point touch and 1920 x 720 resolution

108 RGB lighting modes create visual variation across workspaces or gaming setups

Mechanical keyboards paired with touchscreens have been appearing in steady waves, although mostly from smaller brands.

Devices such as the Kwumsy K3 and Maxfree K3 appeared between 2023 and 2024, followed by more recent designs like the KeyGo keyboard, Keyview series, Thanko keyboard, and Bapaco keyboard.

Now, the Welder Keyboard has entered this space, presenting itself as an ambitious hybrid of input device and portable display.

A keyboard with a screen

The Welder brings together an 84-key layout with a 12.8-inch touchscreen mounted above the keys.

Its mechanical keys support a hot-swappable design, allowing customization of switches and its PBT keycaps.

The screen uses fully laminated glass, offering a 1920 x 720 resolution, IPS panel with 80% NTSC coverage, 300 cd/m² brightness, and a contrast ratio of 800:1.

It also supports ten-point capacitive touch with a 60Hz refresh rate, and the display area measures 309.31 mm by 115.99 mm.

The viewing angles are listed as 89 degrees in all directions, and the screen is treated to reduce glare.

The makers describe it as a “folding mechanical keyboard with smart touch screen,” suggesting it might serve as more than just a typing tool.

In theory, it functions as both a traditional keyboard and a secondary monitor, all housed within a foldable frame.

The Welder offers a full-function rotary keyboard with multiple modes, including support for data transmission and mouse use.

It also features a folding angle of 180 degrees for portability, but this portability does not affect its weight because it weighs about 1.5kg.

The team also promises 108 RGB lighting modes, a responsive IPS display, and it uses a CNC-machined aluminum chassis.

These additions read like a checklist for enthusiasts seeking the best keyboard, but such lists often sound too good to be true.

In terms of connectivity, the keyboard includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, supporting power, data, and audio-video transmission.

On the software side, this device is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android, allowing it to extend or replace traditional laptop setups for multitasking or creative work.

While this makes it resemble a “fake laptop” in a compact form, the true question is whether this combination actually improves workflow or merely adds complexity.

For many users, pairing a conventional laptop with a dedicated mechanical keyboard may still be the most reliable setup for the best PC experience.

The campaign promoting the Welder Keyboard on Kickstarter has already far exceeded its funding target.

At the time of writing, it has $69,552 pledged against a $5,000 goal from 194 backers, with 18 days still remaining.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.