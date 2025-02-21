The Bapaco is a portable Windows PC disguised as a mechanical keyboard

Its 12.3-inch ultrawide touchscreen tilts 90 degrees, and can function as a second display

Crowdfunding on Kickstarter, it’s powered by a 12th-gen Intel i5 with up to 32GB RAM

The Bapaco (try saying it three times fast - it’s oddly satisfying) is a portable computer that’s unlike anything else on the market. At first glance, it looks like a compact mechanical keyboard, but it actually packs an entire Windows PC into its slim frame.

The device stands out from traditional laptops or compact PCs because instead of being a clamshell, it’s a flat, board-like device with a 12.3-inch ultrawide touchscreen that tilts up to 90 degrees. Its unusual 16:6 (1920x720) aspect ratio reminds me of Toshiba’s widely mocked Satellite U845W ultrabook from 2012, which featured a 21:9 display meant for widescreen movie viewing. It’s also similar in design to the Maxfree K3, a compact 82-key mechanical keyboard which has an integrated 13-inch touch screen.

Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the Bapaco is designed to function as both a standalone Windows 11 computer and also as an external keyboard and display for Windows, Mac, and Android devices.

(Image credit: Bapaco)

Gorgeous mechanical keyboard

Under the hood, Bapaco runs on a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, paired with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. Storage options include an M.2 NVMe PCIe X4 SSD and an M.2 SATA 3.0 SSD. The attractive 68-key RGB backlit mechanical keyboard is fully customizable, featuring hot-swappable switches and multiple lighting modes. There’s no touchpad though.

The device also includes dual 3W speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, and a range of ports, including USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Type-C DP 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Its 5000mAh battery provides up to six hours of video playback, long enough for a The Brutalist and Paddington in Peru double-bill.

If you want a Bapaco, there’s still over two weeks to go on its Kickstarter campaign. At the time of writing, it has received $27,248 of pledges, well above its tiny $642 funding goal. For a super early bird pledge of $624 (27% off the $856 MSRP) you can get a model with no RAM and no SSD. Should you wish to have a full working Bapaco you can pledge an additional $79 for 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, or $249 for 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD.

The creators behind the device say they intend to begin production in March 2025, with the aim to start shipping in May. As always, it’s worth pointing out that crowdfunding comes with risks. While projects like Bapaco can be exciting, backing a campaign is not the same as buying a finished product. Delays, design changes, or even cancellations can happen, so be warned.

