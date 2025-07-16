Treat your post Prime Day blues with this extraordinary $111 mini PC that has two LAN connectors, three HDMI ports and Windows 11 Pro

Mini PCs have become a popular option in recent years for anyone who wants to save space without giving up a full desktop experience.

These tiny systems are easy to set up, use less power, and can be tucked behind a monitor, under a desk, or even slipped into a bag. Whether it’s for a home office, media center, or as a mobile workstation, their small size makes them incredibly convenient.

Kamrui’s ACE Mini PC takes that portability to the next level. It measures just 5x5x2 inches and weighs only 480 grams, making it almost the size of a large cooking apple.

Kamrui ACE Mini PC: was $129 now $99 at Newegg Kamrui’s ACE Mini PC is a compact desktop measuring 5x5x2 inches and weighing 480g. Powered by Intel’s 12th-gen N100 processor with integrated UHD Graphics, it includes 12GB LPDDR5 RAM (expandable to 16GB) and a 256GB SSD. It runs Windows 11 Pro and supports Linux and advanced BIOS features. On sale now for $99 at Newegg, with $10.74 shipping, the total comes to $111 until the deal ends on August 13.

That's about 45% smaller than the average mini PC, which is impressive considering what it offers inside.

For a limited time, Newegg is selling it for just $99, down from $129. Shipping adds $10.74, bringing the total to $111. The deal ends August 13 and is currently the lowest price in the past 30 days.

The tiny device is built around Intel’s 12th-gen Alder Lake N100 processor, featuring four cores and a max clock speed of 3.4GHz, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

It’s paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (it can take up to 16GB) and a 256GB M.2 SSD, giving it enough muscle for everyday computing, streaming, web work, and light multitasking.

The ACE comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled and supports Linux, PXE boot, Wake On LAN, RTC Wake, and Auto Power On.

There are three USB-A 3.0 ports, dual Gigabit LAN connectors, a 3.5mm audio jack, and three HDMI outputs capable of 4K@60Hz. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

With its wide selection of ports and a small but capable build, the ACE Mini PC packs a surprising range of features into a tiny package for a bargain price.