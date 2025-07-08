I found the cheapest mini PC with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD on Amazon Prime Day and for less than $99 it’s not as bad as you may think

Newegg has the best value mini PC on the first day of Prime Day, not Amazon.

The Hasee H6 sells for $97.99 at the popular independent retailer. And while you may think that it is a dud at this price, it surprised me with the sheer number of features it has.

For a full list of the latest mini PC on sale, check out our special Amazon Prime Day mini PC deals page.

Hasee H6 mini PC: $97.99 at Newegg The H6 punches well above its weight. The sub-$100 mini PC market is almost non-existent, and this one easily surpasses all its competitors (and even quite a few above the $100 mark). With an 8GB/256GB combo, it's one worth buying if you need something small, cheap, and reasonably powerful.

The CPU is a 4-core Intel Celeron N5095, certainly not a slouch. Its Passmark score of just over 4,000 means it is competitive with older generation Core i7 CPUs like the i7-7660U, the same CPU used in the 2017 Microsoft Surface Pro 5.

8GB LPDDR4 system memory should be enough for most office-based tasks. I am surprised to see that it has a 256GB NVMe SSD, which is far faster than either eMMC or SATA-based storage.

Equally surprising is a dock that supports a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD, meaning you can add up to 5TB of storage to it. Consider it a free portable SSD enclosure.

The rest of the H6 features include Wi-Fi 5, Gigabit Ethernet LAN, four USB ports, two HDMI connectors, one dedicated power port, and one audio jack. The chassis that houses all the components is small (128 x 128 x 51.5mm) and can be mounted at the back of a monitor.

Not surprisingly, it runs on Windows 11 and comes with a 12-month warranty. I couldn’t find any reviews of the H6, and Newegg seems to be the only mainstream online retailer stocking it.

I am usually quite suspicious of too-good-to-be-true deals, but this one seems to be the real deal, and although my team hasn’t reviewed it, Hasee seems to be one of the numerous Chinese mini PC sellers that use a handful of manufacturers.