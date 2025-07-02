If you are looking for an affordable Windows 11 PC on a tight budget, then you can get the Kamrui AK1 Plus mini PC from Newegg for $104 (was $199) by buying a $100 for $85 (use promocode FTTNEGC85), and then purchasing the mini PC for $119, saving you $15 in the process.

In comparison, a very similar deal at Amazon (Kamrui with almost identical CPU) cost $189 at the time of writing, almost twice the price - 82% to be more precise.

This is the cheapest mini PC with a 1TB SSD I’ve ever seen since starting writing about deals 20 years ago.

Newegg told us that “inventory (for the gift card) should last through” today. So don’t wait till the last moment to get one of them (you can buy two $100 cards and get $30 off in total).

Today's best Kamrui AK1 Plus mini PC deal

Kamrui AK1 Plus mini PC: was $199 now $104 at Newegg Save $95 with gift card Only slightly larger than the Mac mini, this barebones mini PC runs Windows 11 Pro on an Intel N100 CPU, boasts 16GB RAM, and 1TB M.2 SSD with the option to add a second SSD or HDD. It also features four ports, including two HDMI, LAN port and audio I/O.

We have reviewed Kamrui PCs in the past, so it is a known brand. The AK1 Plus is barely bigger than the Apple Mac Mini M4 mini PC, runs on an Intel N100 CPU and has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD (albeit SATA). You can add a second, removable, 2.5-inch SSD or hard disk drive.

Despite its size, it comes with four USB ports, two HDMI connectors, a Gigabit LAN port and a dedicated audio I/O. Corners have been cut here with no memory card reader, only two video outputs and no USB Type-C connector. The OS is Windows 11 Pro.

